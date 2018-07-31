Mobile Open Exchange (MOX) Zone Foundation Stone Laid at WTC Noida by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

by newsvoir.com

Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of India's first Mobile Open Exchange Zone (MOX). The Ground Breaking Ceremony for MOX at World Trade Centre, Noida was held in Lucknow where the PM inaugurated such plans, MOUs of which were signed during the UP Investors Summit in 2018. Earlier this year, Uttar Pradesh government had signed a MoU with World Trade Center, Noida to develop Tech zone as a nucleus of Mobile Open Exchange Zone (MOX), which is acting as a catalyst to enable growth in the mobile and allied sectors in Uttar Pradesh. Vivo has already established their manufacturing facility in the WTC Noida complex, which has directly/indirectly, employed 15,000 people in the state. This step was taken to establish the aforementioned project of the state government.





WTC Noida



MOX@Techzone is a dedicated ecosystem for the Mobile Industry that will provide an integrated platform to mobile manufacturers, research & development and other allied Industries. With WTC Noida at the centre, MOX@Teczone is slated to transform into a focused mobile ecosystem harboring infrastructure service providers, retailers and distributors, handset manufacturers, and mobile content, application and service providers. This will also further indigenous R&D in hardware and help promote start-ups in the app development and other domains related to mobile.



“We are delighted that the World Trade Center, Noida will facilitate Mobile Open Exchange Zone (MOX). This unique zone will be monumental in attracting investment and the area will reap huge benefits from it. The consolidated ecosystem would channelize foreign direct investments and will earn huge tax revenues from consumption based and destination based taxes. Its proximity to various universities in the region will also strengthen industry academia relations and provide an opportunity to industries and Universities to work together in the field of research & development. Such initiatives and investments have a positive impact on the brand and we will see a ripple effect of it on our WTC GIFT and WTC Chandigarh projects,” said Mr. P K Alok, Advisor to World Trade Sector.



He further added, “World Trade Center in India is leveraging its global network to talk to companies who are looking towards India for Investment. The support from Hon’ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Hon’ble Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath will help propel the economic growth of the country and make it one of the top investment destinations in the world. MoX will harness the potential of Greater Noida and will make it preferred destination for electronics and mobile industry.”



Indian mobile phone market is the fastest-growing market in the world. According to DIPP-DOT report, by 2020 Mobile industry contribution to GDP will be 8.2%. Uttar Pradesh at forefront of mobile production in India will alone touch 45% of India’s mobile production by 2020. MoX will be the major catalyst for trade and business in the region.



Moreover, the cluster will benefit the region to thrive and prosper and will contribute to the township development by catering to housing requirement of the migrating workforce. It will also lead to development of a digital society and will fuel social infrastructure development in the region.



About World Trade Center Noida

World Trade Center, Noida has emerged from a rich mix of ideas generated from India’s first and largest global architectural design competition in the commercial segment. WTC Noida is spread across 42 acres and it’s a mix use commercial complex which has office spaces, service apartments and recreational spaces.



Each World Trade Center has the unilateral purpose of aiding the development of the business of its members through the changing climate of commerce. Its purpose remains to access opportunities for its members by creating a single global consciousness that responds to international dynamics as a unified entity. The network promotes prosperity through international trade and augmenting development of local business communities. It does so by providing a host of reciprocal services to help foster partnerships that translate into business growth.



The World Trade Center therefore is at the pulse of the changing dynamics of businesss every day, giving its members access to unmatched opportunities of growth.



For further details, please contact: MOX Fecilitation Desk @ WTC NOIDA or Visit www.moxgn.org & www.wtcnoida.org.

Source: Newsvior