Mobisy Technologies Ranks on Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2019 for the Fourth Time

For the fourth year in a row, Mobisy Technologies today announced its selection in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2019, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years.

Mobisy’s CEO, Lalit Bhise, credits the rapid revenue growth to the company’s ability to onboard 15-20 customers monthly on its retail intelligence platform. A whopping 70% of the revenue is driven by business from repeat customers, indicating a healthy business growth. Meanwhile, new consumer companies continue to reach Bizom directly due to its success in helping brands achieve their business goals.

“We’re probably India’s only B2B SaaS player that is posting strong revenue numbers. Approximately 95% of this revenue comes from Indian customers alone. Very early on, we adopted the inch wide, mile deep strategy that helped us win in local markets. We also developed an obsessive focus on our customer’s success. It helped us create a user-friendly retail intelligence platform on the foundations of complex algorithms,” said Bizom’s CEO and Co-founder, Lalit Bhise. “We are continuing to see fast adoption of our tech in large CPG organisations and disruption of the brands’ legacy solutions. We are thrilled to be recognised on this year’s Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 50 India list.”

“Attracting enough customers to attain such fast growth over three years makes a strong statement about the quality of a company’s product and its leadership,” Rajiv Sundar, Program Director – Technology Fast 50 India 2019 and Partner, Deloitte India. “Mobisy Technologies has shown the right calibre for growth.”

Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program selection and qualifications

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognising the India’s fastest growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology – from Internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware.

The program recognises the fastest growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.

About Bizom (Mobisy Technologies)

Bizom, the flagship product of Mobisy Technologies and a Mobile first, SaaS-based suite of automation solutions, is the retail intelligence platform for brands and their retailers.

We are leaders in providing insights and intelligence to CPG brands in India and emerging markets and are now making inroads into markets in Europe and other developed markets. We help brands achieve smart distribution by improving their manpower efficiency, channel performance and product performance.

We achieve this by helping businesses first digitise their entire sales and supply chain and later help the move from a push-based distribution to a pull-based distribution using solutions that facilitate assisted and inspired selling.

Its customers include international brands such as Reckitt-Benckiser, Hershey’s, Nivea, Mars as well as top Indian brands such as Parle Agro, Jyothy Laboratories Limited, JK Helene-Curtis, Parag Milk Foods, among a fast-growing list of over 350 brands.

About Deloitte India

All the facts and figures that talk to our size and diversity and years of experiences, as notable and important as they may be, are secondary to the truest measure of Deloitte: the impact we make in the world. So, when people ask, “what’s different about Deloitte?” the answer resides in the many specific examples of where we have helped Deloitte member firm clients, our people, and sections of society to achieve remarkable goals, solve complex problems or make meaningful progress. Deeper still, it’s in the beliefs, behaviors and fundamental sense of purpose that underpin all that we do. Deloitte globally has grown in scale and diversity – more than 312,000 people in 150 countries, providing multidisciplinary services yet our shared culture remains the same.