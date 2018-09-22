  • Download mobile app

22 Sep 2018

Modi Magic Set to Dethrone BJD in Odisha: Dailyhunt Survey

by businesswireindia.com

September 22, 2018

Business Wire India
With Legislative Assembly elections due to be held in Odisha in 2019, an online survey was conducted by Dailyhunt to know the pulse of the voters. The survey titled “Trust of Odisha”, in which 50,156 people participated over five days (Sept 15th to 20th, 2018) has found that 'Modi magic' will give a tough time for the incumbent Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
 
Interestingly, the respondents have ruled out the formation of Mahagatbandhan of opposition parties against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to the survey, only 35% of respondents believe Mahagatbandhan will be formed but 65% deny such possibility. According to 61% respondents, 'Modi magic' is set to dethrone Biju Janata Dal (BJD) whereas only 39 % people think 'Modi magic' will not work.
 
As per the survey, 62% people believe the people of Odisha will change Chief Minister in the next assembly election. Only 38% people said Naveen Patnaik will come back to power.
 
Asked about another chance to BJD in the upcoming assembly elections, 63% respondents ruled out another term to the incumbent government. Only 37% respondents said BJD should come back to power.
 
Respondents see BJP Leader Dharmendra Pradhan as an alternative.

On the question of who can be an alternative to Naveen Patnaik in Odisha, 56% respondents said Union Minister and senior BJP leader from Odisha Dharmendra Pradhan is an alternative. Former Rajya Sabha MP Jayant Panda, who has quit BJD, was seen as an alternative by 23% respondents. Only 21% respondents see Nirjanjan Patnaik, Orissa Pradesh Congress Committee Chief, as an alternative.

Source: https://www.oneindia.com/india/modi-magic-set-to-dethrone-bjd-odisha-dailyhunt-survey-2780671.html
Source: Businesswire

