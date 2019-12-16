Mohali Student Wins the Prestigious ‘Heroes of Tomorrow 2019’ Innovation Contest of BML Munjal University in Partnership with Microsoft

Winner Sahib Sharma of Learning Paths School, Mohali wins a trip to Imperial College London and a visit to the Microsoft India headquarters in Gurugram from among 850 applicants

In its second successful edition, Heroes of Tomorrow is an innovation contest for young minds to share an idea that can help resolve a global issue such as climate change, water crisis, Fake News and others

BML Munjal University’s innovation initiative in partnership with Microsoft – Heroes of Tomorrow 2019, that aims to recognise and nurture young talent to think of ingenious ideas to global issues, announced its winners. The winner, Sahib Sharma of Learning Paths School, Mohali wins a trip to Imperial College London and a visit to the Microsoft India headquarters. Along with Sahib, two other runner ups have been selected from 850 submissions received.

Sahib Sharma Heroes of Tomorrow 2019

The winning idea by Sahib Sharma aims to promote volunteering culture in India by helping bridge the connection between NGOs looking for volunteers and students who wish to volunteer. His initiative – Volorgo, is a portal that allows NGO’s to list for a fee after an initial trial period and for students and others who wish to volunteer to find the NGO of their choice. Described as a combination of Zomato and Craigslist, Volorgo has already signed on a few NGOs.

In its second edition this year, Heroes of Tomorrow 2019 is open to students of class 9th to12th and those in college, across India. Through this unique initiative, its aim is to nurture talent and encourage conviction of these young minds to execute their ideas with courage and perseverance and to develop a sense of inquiry to problem solving. By enabling collaboration with industry leaders, entrepreneurs and policymakers, this contest ensures that the winners get confidence to become global change-makers and inspire others to ideate, innovate and create.

The esteemed jury for Heroes of Tomorrow 2019 comprised of Sanjay Kasturia, Founder and CEO of Attiviti AL Technologies, Prasenjit Bose, Senior Manager – IT, Microsoft India, Prof. Nigam Nuggehalli, Dean, School of Law, BMU, Gurbir Singh Sandhu, Director – Department of Sports, BMU and Davinder Singh, Assistant Dean – Strategy & Innovation, School of Management, BMU. Each entry was judged on innovation, creativity, originality and quality.

Speaking on the success of the event, Prof. Nigam Nuggehalli, Dean, School of Law, BML Munjal University said, “Our aspiration is to groom the leaders of tomorrow from a very young age. Heroes of Tomorrow 2019’ is the perfect opportunity for young minds to expand their horizons & make truly transformative inventions possible.”

Commenting about the initiative, Prasenjit Bose, Senior Manager – IT, Microsoft India, said, “Microsoft deeply cares for students and its mission is to empower every student, teacher and institute to do more and achieve more. Microsoft has a network of MS Showcase Schools, MS schools and A community of Microsoft Innovative expert Educators who embrace technology to drive 21st century learning.”

BML Munjal University believes that the preparation for career starts in school itself and this requires school students to be equipped with the must-have skills of creativity, innovative thinking and problem-solving. ‘Heroes of Tomorrow’ is yet another step by the university in imparting cognitive skills among school and college students and motivating them to think outside the box and innovate.

About BML Munjal University

BML Munjal University seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class and innovative teaching, learning and research environment. Founded by the Hero Group in 2014 and mentored by Imperial College London, BMU is a not-for-profit initiative offering undergraduate and post-graduate courses. BMU’s aim is to nurture ethical leaders who are skilled, knowledgeable and have the life skills needed to lead organisations to success.

The various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered in the University are: B.Tech, BBA, B.Com (Hons.), B.A., LL.B. (Hons.), B.B.A., LL.B. (Hons.), B.A. (Hons.), Economics, MBA and Ph.D.