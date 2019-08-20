Mohit Bharatiya Appointed as the General Secretary for Bhartiya Janata Party, Mumbai

by businesswireindia.com

Mohit Bharatiya

has time & again proved his qualities as a good, responsible politician in a democratic society. Mohit Bharatiya who swears by selfless service to make live better for people was recently appointed as the General Secretary for Bhartiya Janata Party, Mumbai.

Honored to be elected as a General Secretary for Bhartiya Janata Party, Mumbai, Mohit Bharatiya says,

"I believe in giving consistent effort in the little task of services, social reforms, kindness or sacrifice in day-to-day life which leads to true greatness of a nation. I joined politics to work for my constituents. I want to be the beck and call of the people and ready to listen to everybody."

His tenure as President of BJYM Mumbai (Nov 2016), National President of IBJA from 2012 to 2019 & Vice President of BJP Mumbai from 2013 to 2014 inculcated the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles and technical skills to handle those challenging assignments, fiscal matters, policies, plans, projects, ideas and initiative solutions to problems.

In January 2019, he changed his name from Mohit Kamboj to Mohit Bharatiya to kickstart a movement that encourages people to rise above caste, creed, religion and other factors that divide us.

In June 2019, Mohit Bharatiya has launched an initiative titled '60 Minutes Desh Ke Naam' to inspire and empower the citizens of the country. Through this initiative, the young philanthropist is urging the residents of the country to take ownership and dedicate 60 minutes every week to engage in various activities like plantation of trees, cleaning of their area, food distribution to the needy or any other activity that will contribute to the betterment of society.

Mohit Bharatiya calls himself a “realistic dreamer”

. Putting a full-stop to discrimination is not an easy task as rigid mindsets are hard to change. To tackle this complex problem, he has started the Proud Bharatiya Foundation with a mission to unite people who are facing biasness in some form or the other.

Source: Businesswire