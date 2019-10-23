Moodcafe Hosts Second Edition of ‘Time Donation Camp’ in Aamchi Mumbai

Moodcafe, a digital mental health and wellness platform, launched by alumni of IIM Ahmedabad and IIT Roorkee, today organized its second edition of ‘TIME DONATION CAMP’ in Mumbai. The platform is the first of its kind in India, which seeks to inspire a social change by talking about mental health and wellness issues; as well as using the power of sharing and listening to improve wellness.

Left to Right Mikul Patel & Actor Sudhanshu Pandey



The second edition was attended by more than 200 people and showcased panel discussions from participants across the broad social spectrum. This comprised of entertainment professionals, academicians, doctors and corporate leaders – together on a platform – discussing wide range of issues and experiences around mental health.

Commenting on the occasion, Mikul Patel, Founder and CEO, Moodcafe, said, “For a country that is rapidly shifting gears to emerge among the top 3 economies globally in the coming years, the narrative around mental health and wellness remains much neglected or barely present in the mainstream. As towns continue to transform into cities, life becomes busier, families turn nuclear and technology continues to eliminate distances; the progress is debilitating human interactions and making people feel lonelier. Going back the basics is the only way this trend can be reversed. The answer lies in the simply art of talking, listening and sharing. With a digital wellness platform, we are doing the same thing each day – reaching out those who need an ear and that too without compromising on their privacy. Time Donation Camp is the offline rendition of our USP and is aimed at bringing the issues of mental health and wellness into the spotlight.”

At the event, participants were given a safe spaces to share about anything that bothered them to the “listeners” who donated their time to listen to the sharers’ problems. The listeners were given special guidelines by the Moodcafe team. There were several influencers who attended the event and shared their opinions and their understanding of this concept.

Speaking at the occasion, Mitanshi Shah, Psychologist, Moodcafe, said, “For a healthy mind, sharing and expressing your emotions, feelings, and thoughts is the very first step one can take. Similarly, it is equally important to just be there and listen to someone when they are feeling ''not okay!” Considering this, we organized the Time Donation Camp to help people talk about it more.”

Alongside the sharing and listening activity, the event also included two separate panel discussions on mental health related topics. Various social media influencers and celebrities including Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, TV Actor Ravi Dubey, Dr. Manan Thakrar, Psychiatrist, RJ Meera Damji and Comedian Shankar Chugani, to name a few, shared their views on mental health and stigma associated with it.

Moodcafe organized the first ever “TIME DONATION CAMP” in Ahmedabad, where individuals shared their emotions and concerns, or volunteered to become listeners and donated 45 minutes of theirs to be available to hear someone out. The event, on the theme "Problem Shared is Problem Halved", got a huge turnout.

About Moodcafe

Moodcafe is a digital mental health care & wellness platform launched by the alumni of IIM Ahmedabad and IIT Roorkee. Moodcafe’s solutions include a free anonymous chat application (moodcafe.in/android) and a counselling platform. It also collaborates with corporates and educational institutes to conduct workshops and seminars.

Moodcafe originated from its founder & CEO – Mikul Patel’s personal journey. Having experienced a low phase himself following the suicide attempt of a very close friend and batchmate, Mitul vowed to find a way to help the youth and everyone else facing challenging times in their lives. He and his team developed a platform where one could share his/her feelings and concerns & feel heard without revealing their identity or being judged. Time donation camp is a physical version of this listening solution, which Moodcafe offers for free on Android Playstore and on its website www.moodcafe.in as Anonymous Chat.

Moodcafe’s Achievements

Moodcafe was the only Indian startup representation in California's Silicon Valley Bank Trek 2019, where entrepreneurs from Harvard, Stanford, IIMA, Oxford, etc were present. Gujarat’s Chief Minister, Shri Vijaybhai Rupani gave an endorsement to the same.