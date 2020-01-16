Moody’s Analytics ImpairmentStudio™ Platform Completes 2019 SOC 1® Examination

by businesswireindia.com

Moody’s Analytics announced today that the ImpairmentStudio platform—the centerpiece of our Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) solution—has completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC 1) Type 2 examination under the attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200115005159/en/

The report examination encompasses policies, operating procedures, and controls related to financial reporting of user entities by an independent auditor to objectively validate that the service organization meets its declared control objectives.

Built on the latest cloud-based technology, the ImpairmentStudio platform allows users to automate and simplify the complex processes required to meet the CECL accounting standard. This award-winning solution combines our rich credit risk data, best-in-class analytics, and impairment accounting expertise, and has been celebrated for its completeness and broad CECL automation capabilities.

“We are committed to providing our clients with products that deliver exceptional operational compliance,” said Eric Ebel, Managing Director at Moody’s Analytics. “This SOC 1 Type 2 attestation demonstrates that our ImpairmentStudio solution has met these objectives.”

Click here to learn more about the ImpairmentStudio platform.

Moody’s Analytics, Moody’s, and all other names, logos, and icons identifying Moody’s Analytics and/or its products and services are trademarks of Moody’s Analytics, Inc. or its affiliates. Third-party trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.4 billion in 2018, employs approximately 10,900 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 44 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200115005159/en/

Source: Businesswire