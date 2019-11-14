Moody’s Analytics Wins Seven Categories, Finishes #4 in Chartis RiskTech100®

by businesswireindia.com

Moody’s Analytics, a global provider of financial intelligence, has won seven category awards in the Chartis RiskTech100® 2020, earning an overall ranking of #4 among the world’s top 100 providers of risk management technology for the second straight year.

In addition to the overall ranking, Moody’s Analytics won the Banking Industry category in this year’s awards. This distinction honors the extensive global adoption of our solutions, which help banks with lending, regulatory and accounting standards, balance sheet management, and a host of other challenges. Banks increasingly deploy these solutions in the cloud, increasing scalability and lowering the total cost of ownership.

Moody’s Analytics also won six solution categories this year:

Balance Sheet Risk Management

Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL)

Enterprise Stress Testing

Model Validation

Pricing & Analytics – Credit

Credit Risk for the Banking Book

The RiskTech100® 2020 marks the fourth straight year that Moody’s Analytics has won the Credit Risk for the Banking Book category. Our wholesale and consumer credit offerings, together with our credit assessment and origination solutions, enable firms to assess and manage their credit risk exposure over the entire credit lifecycle.

“Moody’s Analytics remains at the forefront with its risk technology solutions,” said Rob Stubbs, Head of Research at Chartis Research. “A fourth straight top-five ranking, together with an Industry category win and six solution category wins, reflects the breadth of its offerings.”

“We are gratified that Chartis continues to recognize Moody’s Analytics as a leading risk technology provider,” said Steve Tulenko, President of Moody’s Analytics. “With our solutions, clients are simplifying, digitizing, and automating their processes; operating more efficiently; and making better and faster business decisions.”

Now in its 14th year, the Chartis RiskTech100® evaluates technology companies that provide risk and compliance solutions to financial institutions. Click here for more.

These wins add to our growing list of awards and industry accolades.

