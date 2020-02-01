Moody’s Donates $50,000 to Coronavirus Relief

by businesswireindia.com

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today announced that the Moody’s Foundation has donated $50,000 to Give2Asia, a non-profit organization serving health needs in Asia, to combat the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak.



“We stand with all those impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, including our employees and their families and our partners in the region, and we are proud to contribute to Give2Asia’s important relief efforts during this challenging time,” said Ray McDaniel, President and CEO of Moody’s Corporation.

Give2Asia is partnering with leading Chinese public health organizations, such as the Chinese Red Cross and Hubei Red Cross, to support frontline health workers and vulnerable populations by providing medical equipment and supplies, coordination funds, and training.Moody’s donation will help procure necessary medical equipment for treatment and containment, such as masks, protection suits, and goggles; provide meals and lodging to the thousands of health workers traveling to areas most affected by the outbreak; and long-term training and support for medical workers working on the front lines of this and future epidemics.The Moody’s Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Moody’s Corporation and sponsors its employee giving programs to help contribute to stronger communities and a brighter future for people around the world. To learn more about Moody’s Foundation, visit https://csr.moodys.io/foundation Moody's is an essential component of the global capital markets, providing credit ratings, research, tools and analysis that contribute to transparent and integrated financial markets. Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) is the parent company of Moody's Investors Service, which provides credit ratings and research covering debt instruments and securities, and Moody's Analytics, which offers leading-edge software, advisory services and research for credit and economic analysis and financial risk management. The corporation, which reported revenue of $4.4 billion in 2018, employs approximately 10,900 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 44 countries. Further information is available at www.moodys.com

