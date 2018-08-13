Moovit Named Official Mobility App for Asian Games

by businesswireindia.com

Moovit, the world's largest urban mobility data and analytics company and the #1 transit app, has been chosen as the official mobility app for the Asian Games (Asiad), to be held 18 August through 2 September 2018 in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia. The Asiad is the second largest multi-sport event after the Olympics with teams from 44 countries participating and three million fans expected to attend. Moovit is a free public transit app available on Android, iOS and the web with more than 200 million users in over 2,500 cities in 82 countries.

The Asiad Steering Committee chose Moovit as its official mobility app because Moovit has the most complete, up-to-date coverage of all modes of transit and lines in Jakarta & Palembang than any other provider. During the games Moovit will include all transit updates and changes and send local citizens and tourists alike notifications of these changes. Also, Moovit’s app is fully localized in 44 languages, including Indonesian, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Japanese, Thai, Bahai Malay, Tagalog, Korean, Hindi, Russian, and Arabic. Moovit provides real-time transit arrivals and directions, trip plans, service alerts and Get Off Alerts. Moovit’s entire interface and data are fully VoiceOver/TalkBack supported to make the app accessible for visually impaired people.

Moovit has extensive experience working with major sporting events as well as cities and municipalities to help people make better use of public transit. Moovit was the official transit app for the city of Rio de Janeiro for the 2016 Olympics and collaborated with the UEFA EURO 2016 Fan Guide App to help soccer fans during that competition. Italy’s popular AS Roma football club announced Moovit as its Global Mobility App Partner earlier this year. More than 100 other events, venues and attractions have partnered with Moovit worldwide to help their patrons and fans use public transit.

“We commend the Asiad Steering Committee for working with the best companies in their class to make the Asian Games a truly world-class sports event,” said Moovit Vice President Steve Swasey. “Moovit is committed to ensuring fans have the best possible public transit experience when attending the Games in multiple venues in two Indonesian cities. All over the world people depend on Moovit for their daily transit information, which is why we say, ‘You ride, we guide.’”

ABOUT MOOVIT

Moovit is available for free on iOS, Android and the Web.

Notes to Editor: The following countries are participating in the Asian Games:

Afghanistan

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Bhutan

Brunei

Cambodia

China

Chinese Taipei

East Timor

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Lebanon

Macau

Malaysia

Maldives

Mongolia

Myanmar

Nepal

North Korea

Oman

Pakistan

Philippines

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Korea

Sri Lanka

Syria

Tajikistan

Thailand

Turkmenistan

United Arab Emirates

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

Yemen

