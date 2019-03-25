More Than 100 E-Vehicle Companies Participated in India’s Second E-Vehicle Show – BV Tech Expo India 2019

by businesswireindia.com

Second BV Tech Expo India and India E-Vehicle Show was kicked-off on March 22nd

The Event was held at NSIC exhibition complex in Delhi & was organised by M7 Creation

The Exhibition showcased electric vehicles, clean energy technologies and better battery technologies

As the Electric Mobility is on boom with the big push and support from Government of India to fulfill the dream of making India a Green Mobility country, many startups are taking initiative to educate the customer and enhance the acceptability of e-vehicles in the country. M7 Creations organized second edition of India’s biggest EV event “EV India Marathon Summit – BV Tech Expo India 2019 & India E Vehicle Show”.A three-day-long mega show of electric vehicles concluded in New Delhi and was kicked off on 22nd March 2019 at NSIC exhibition complex in Delhi and witnessed participation from more than 100 e-vehicle companies and 10,000+ visitors. It witnessed the presence of leading industry influencers, top-notch EV companies and exhibitors showcasing next gen & advanced technology.Organizers also conducted some insightful panel discussions with the participation of renowned personalities of the EV Industry like Mr. Sohinder Gill, Director General, SMEV, Tarun Mehta, CEO and co-founder, Ather Energy and Chairman & Mr. Rajiv Ranadive Managing Director, Pixy Electric Cars Pvt. Ltd to share their experience of EV industry.Panel discussion on the phased manufacturing program “OEM Industry” was conducted with the presence of Mr. Jagadeesh Kompala from Henkel Adhesives Technologies. As connected technology is playing a big role to shape up the industry, Mr. Anupeet Singh Jaggi moderated a session on AI and IOT shaping Industries with the participation from Mr. Rohan Verma, Director, MapmyIndia and Saurabh Rai, Global Head Analytics & Strategic Initiatives, Tech Mahindra.As Electric 2 wheelers are currently driving the EV wave in the country, a panel on “EV for People” was also organized with participation from Mr. Manish Verma, General Manager, Okinawa Autotech and Mr. Pankaj Tiwari, Business Development Head, Avan Motors.Mr. Rajeev Ranadive, Chairman & Managing Director, Pixy Electric Cars Pvt. Ltd. also shared his experience and expertise in panel discussions on Ev 4 Wheelers & Ev India 2030.Expo also recognized the excellence of companies in their respective areas and awarded them for their contribution to the Industry. The awards given are as follows:Mr. Sohinder Gill, Director General, SMEV –Ather 450 –Mahindra Electric –Kinetic Green –Avan Motors –Sun Mobility –Olectra BYD –Avan Motors Xero+ –YC Electric Vehicle –Exicom –Trontek –Marshal Automotive –Mayank Deo –On the success of eventaffirmed that “We are truly overwhelmed by the exceptional response of this year’s show; more than 100 Electric Vehicle Companies participated. We are also encouraging the participation of new technologies in the show and this is a platform for each and every contributor to exhibit their excellence and ensure their participation for making India a Greener India. The show helped exhibitors, stakeholders, guests and industry leaders to establish long term connections that will result in new ideas, technological solutions and upliftments along with scaling new heights in the EV sector.”The organizers & the team is looking forward to host the 3rd season of the show next year.Source: Businesswire