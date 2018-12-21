  • Download mobile app
21 Dec 2018
MORI Building DIGITAL ART MUSEUM: teamLab Borderless in Tokyo Has Welcomed 1 Million Visitors in 5 Months. 1 in 3 Visitors Come from Overseas

by businesswireindia.com

December 21, 2018

Business Wire India

MORI Building DIGITAL ART MUSEUM: teamLab Borderless in Tokyo, a collaborative museum by Mori Building and art collective teamLab, as of November 28, 2018, has welcomed over one million visitors.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181221005198/en/

 

Since its opening five months ago on June 21, 2018, the teamLab Borderless museum has welcomed one million visitors. As Tokyo’s new destination, the museum has celebrated this milestone with a “One Millionth Visitor Ceremony,” during which the millionth visitor, Ms. Nikky Parker and her family from Australia, was awarded with a “Borderless Passport:” a pass which allows for unlimited free entry into teamLab Borderless with no expiration date (not for sale).

 

Visitor Comments:
“I learned about the museum through SNS, and I wanted to experience this beautiful world I had never seen before, so I travelled here with my fiance and my parents. I heard that the artwork changes with the seasons, so I want to use the Borderless Passport to visit many times!”

 

[Reputation Overseas]

 
  • According to an exit poll (*1), museum visitors range from young people, to seniors, to families, and one in three visitors is from overseas. Furthermore, half of those visitors from overseas responded that they “came to Tokyo for the purpose of seeing this museum.”
  • teamLab Borderless museum has received “THE AWARDS FOR OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT” from the “Themed Entertainment Association” (*2) on November 13, 2018. Within Japan, this recognition puts the museum on par with Tokyo Disneysea and Universal Studios Japan™, which have received the same award.

(*1) Data collected from October 25, 2018 to November 2, 2018 / 1,237 respondents
(*2) Themed Entertainment Association: a non-profit organization based in Los Angeles, CA, USA. Publishes rankings and such for art museums, natural history museums, and entertainment facilities,

 

[teamLab Borderless Concept]
Wander, explore, discover in one borderless world.

 

teamLab Borderless is a group of artworks that form one borderless world. Artworks move out of rooms, communicate with other works, influence, and sometimes intermingle with each other with no boundaries.

 

Immerse your body in borderless art in this vast, complex, three-dimensional 10,000 square meter world. Wander, explore with intention, discover, and create a new world with others.

 

[Press Kit]
https://goo.gl/MpzVss

 

 

 

 
MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181221005198/en/
Source: Businesswire

