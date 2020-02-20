  • Download mobile app
Motadata Ranked 4th and 34th Fastest-Growing Technology Company in the Deloitte Tech Fast50 India and Fast 500 APAC 2019

by businesswireindia.com

February 20, 2020

Business Wire India
Mindarray Systems Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of powerful and affordable Network Monitoring, Log Management & IT Service Management Platforms under the brand name “Motadata”, was announced the winner of the prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast50 India & Deloitte Technology Fast500 APAC in 2019. Motadata ranked 4th among the Top 50 companies in India and 34th among the Top 500 companies in APAC. The award is presented to companies that have achieved rapid revenue growth over the past three financial years, shown immense entrepreneurial spirit and added next-gen innovation in their products from which the industry could benefit at large.
 
Amit Shingala, CEO, Motadata said, “It gives us immense pleasure to have received the prestigious award again. We continuously thrive on innovation to build capabilities around evolving technologies to offer best-of-breed solutions to our clients. We are seeing a tremendous amount of growth opportunities across all our products, and are confident that our upcoming ITSM SaaS and AI-Powered Product Suites will further fuel the growth required to win the prestigious award next year as well.”
 
While receiving the award during the glittering award ceremony held at the Four Seasons Hotel, Bengaluru, Anis Choudhury, Regional Sales Manager, Motadata said “We are honored to have received the much-coveted awards, and we take pride to be ranked amongst the fast-paced technology companies in India and APAC. The recognition is a testament to our product acceptability and success in tapping the growing demand to monitor the entire IT infrastructure through a unified tool.”
Source: Businesswire

