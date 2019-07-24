Mountain Echoes, the Bhutan Festival of Arts, Literature and Culture Announces 2019 Speakers

by businesswireindia.com

the Ruddy Shelduck

, where Dr. Sherub, researcher at Ugyen Wangchuck Institute for Conservation and Environment and Dechen Dorji, representative for the World Wildlife Fund program in Bhutan follow its winter visitor ruddy shelduck’s journey through some of the most breathtaking regions in the world.

Vanessa R Sasson

a professor of religious studies in the Liberal Arts Department of Marianopolis College

Abhishek Chaubey

will discuss how content is being streamed and consumed in the digital era. In another session, panelists will discuss making films in an age of rapid technological changes. As art imitates life even as life imitates art, filmmakers reflect on what their films say about our turbulent world.

This year’s theme Many Lives, Many Stories lends to the dialogue of storytelling and its many forms.

storytelling through visuals

In a session on the legacy of the Wangchuck Dynasty, Lopen Lungtaen Gyatso, President of the College of Language and Culture Studies and the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Royal University of Bhutan and Dasho Yankee will engage in an insightful conversation with Dasho Karma Tshiteem on the contribution of the dynasty in shaping up Bhutan. By taking into account its citizens’ happiness and peace, Bhutan measures its progress in Gross National Happiness

and not Gross Domestic Product. Speakers Tashi Pelyang and Vivi Tshering will talk about the DeSuups Integrated Training Progamme which is built upon the spirit of volunteerism and the positive influence of ethics and values of community service, integrity and civic responsibility.

LISTING DETAILS

Dates : August 23-25, 2019

: August 23-25, 2019 Venues: Royal University of Bhutan, Hotel Taj Tashi, City Cinema, Clock Tower and Mojo Park