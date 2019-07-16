Mouser Electronics Now Stocking Broad Portfolio of Xilinx Products

by businesswireindia.com

Mouser Electronics, Inc. announces a new global distribution agreement with Xilinx, Inc., the leader in adaptive and intelligent computing, to stock one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of Xilinx products, including digital downloads of development software and IP. Xilinx is the inventor of the FPGA, hardware programmable system-on-chips (SoCs) and the adaptive compute acceleration platform (ACAP), designed to deliver the most dynamic processor technology in the industry and enable the adaptable, intelligent and connected world of the future.

“Xilinx is an industry leader and proven innovator in new technologies. We are very excited to expand our product portfolio for our customers by now offering a broad in-stock suite of Xilinx products and tools,” said Glenn Smith, Mouser President and CEO. “We look forward to assisting Xilinx expand its global customer base and revenue with our focus on e-commerce and new product introductions for design engineers.”

“With Mouser’s exceptional customer service for engineers, world-class logistics, and expansive customer base, we are very excited to add them to our global distribution channel,” said Mark Wadlington, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Xilinx. “We expect this to be the beginning of a long and successful relationship.”

Mouser is stocking the full breadth of Xilinx products, including Zynq SoCs and MPSoCs, plus ACAPS, FPGAs, 3D ICs, RFSoCs, accelerator cards, evaluation boards, system on modules, FPGA mezzanine cards, embedded development platforms, and more to help expedite the design process.

With its broad product line and unsurpassed customer service, Mouser strives to empower innovation among design engineers and buyers by delivering advanced technologies. Mouser stocks the world’s widest selection of the latest semiconductors and electronic components for the newest design projects. Mouser Electronics’ website is continually updated and offers advanced search methods to help customers quickly locate inventory. Mouser.com also houses data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, and engineering tools.

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor’s website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 750 manufacturers. Mouser offers 25 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 600,000 customers in more than 220 countries/territories from its 750,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

