MovieChain Ties up with AYGL Group to Explore GCC Market

by newsvoir.com

Xender, a leading offline mobile file transfer and sharing app, has taken a giant stride forward by tieing up with Kuwait-based AYGL Group. AYGL will be Xender’s official partner in the middle east countries and organize business meetings, marketing events as well as day-to-day operational tasks for the China-based tech firm.

Founder and CEO of Xender, Mr. Peter Jiang with the Head of AYGL Group, Mr. Khalifah H. Al-Yaqou

Founder and CEO of Xender, Mr. Peter Jiang, after having several business meetings and a series of negotiations with the Head of AYGL Group, Mr. Khalifah H. Al-Yaqou, in Beijing, made the formal announcement. Xender has now authorized the later to represent its business interests in two of the six GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries i.e. Kuwait and Qatar.

With millions of users in Arabic-speaking countries, Xender wishes to promote its new “MovieChain” feature in the GCC countries and launch its movie platform in some of the middle east countries as soon as possible.



"MovieChain" is a new feature within Xender app which will allow the users to download copyrighted movies for free and watch them for a minimum fee.



Being the most influential and well-reputed law firm in the Arabic-speaking world, AYGL is believed to be a perfect match for Xender to expand its business in the GCC.



Mr. Khalifah H. Al-Yaqou took a tour of Xender’s Beijing office and was deeply impressed with the rapid development of this tech company. He was welcomed by the CEO and CMO of Xender and was also given a presentation about the Xender app and 'MovieChain' project.



Having been introduced to the concept of 'offline device to device movie distribution', Mr. Khalifah H. Al-Yaqou felt 'MovieChain' has a great potential in GCC countries and even in the entire Arabic-speaking world.



"Although there aren't any entertainment hubs like Hollywood or Bollywood in the Arabic world. However, due to its specific cultural and religious traditions, people in the Arabic world would still enjoy downloading and watching some local content on the platform. Kuwait, for example, is known for its production of soap operas and several programmes produced there gained popularity in the other Arabic-speaking countries as well. If Xender chooses to work with AYGL Group and starts its movie business from Kuwait, it would be much easier to expand its influence on other Arabic-speaking countries," said Mr. Al-Yaqou.



GCC enjoys a population of over 50 million, with half of them migrant workers. Hence there is a huge demand for entertainment content both online and offline in these regions. Countries like UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain are mostly rich in natural resources and economically stable. This area has also witnessed a steady growth in netizens, and it has become a targeted and increasingly heated market for various internet companies.



As for Xender, world’s leading offline file sharing app, having a competent and qualified partner in this area is clearly a good start for the 'MovieChain' business. Hopefully, Xender users in this area will be able to enjoy movies at a cheaper and convenient way.



About AYGL Group

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Kuwait, AYGL’s main source of income is providing legal support to international corporations looking to expand business in the middle east. It also provides consultancy and other services for localization.



AYGL is an exclusive partner of the world’s largest legal database company Lexis Nexis in GCC countries. Mr. Khalifah H. Al-Yaqou, head of the group, is a certified attorney in Kuwait and carries an experience of several years in the field. All the partners and advisors from the firm are graduates of elite law schools across GCC countries and are well-known for their expertise and professionalism.

About Xender

Xender is one of the world's leading application for file transfer and sharing. It offers users the convenience to transfer files of different types and sizes between mobile devices, either Android or iOS based, with no need for cables or Wi-Fi or cellular internet connection, and with absolutely no mobile data usage for transfer.



The company was established in 2011 with the vision to provide better connectivity to the world through technology innovation and devotion to users. Powered by a truly global team we are committed to highest quality standards and user experiences of our applications. With high growth rate in the past few years, we have now more than 700 million activated users globally covering all time zones and more than 30 different languages.

Source: Newsvior