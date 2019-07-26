MPEG LA Issues Statement Regarding CRISPR Patent Licensing

by businesswireindia.com

In light of questions asked of MPEG LA regarding recent events that include the announcement by The Broad Institute and MilliporeSigma to offer their own CRISPR License (press release), the commencement of a new patent interference proceeding by the US Patent Office set in motion by a series of patent applications filed by The University of California [Interference No. 106,115], and MilliporeSigma’s petition to the US Patent Office to interject itself into that interference proceeding [go to the USPTO Portal and insert application number 15/188,911], MPEG LA today issued the following statement:

“MPEG LA believes that to maximize the benefits of CRISPR, the market needs a patent pool option in which all stakeholders participate and the market’s confusion and uncertainty concerning the patent landscape can be addressed. Interim steps on which that result may be built can be a positive. Among all the parties involved in CRISPR patent licensing, MPEG LA is unique in its independence and neutrality. We are not aligned with any particular stakeholder. The appointment of an independent and neutral administrator is important to ensuring that a pool is pro-competitive. With our trusted track record and our existing worldwide infrastructure, we stand ready to assist all stakeholders with formation of a CRISPR patent pool that addresses competitive market needs and realities.”

MPEG LA is the world’s leading provider of one-stop licenses for standards and other technology platforms. Starting in the 1990s, it pioneered the modern-day patent pool helping to produce the most widely used standards in consumer electronics history and is expanding access to other groundbreaking technologies including electric vehicle charging and CRISPR. In addition, MPEG LA has developed Increscent Therapeutics™, a delivery platform for oligonucleotide therapeutics, which is available for licensing. MPEG LA has operated licensing programs for a variety of technologies consisting of more than 21,000 patents in 90 countries with some 250 patent holders and more than 6,000 licensees. By assisting users with implementation of their technology choices, MPEG LA offers licensing solutions that provide access to fundamental intellectual property, freedom to operate, reduced litigation risk and predictability in the business planning process. For more information, go to www.mpegla.com.

