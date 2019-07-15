Mr. Charif Christian Carvajal Marketing Director for Asia Chilean Fruit Exporters’ Association Launched a Mega Retail Promotion for Chilean Kiwifruit at LOTS Wholesale Solutions Noida

Your fruit basket just got richer and healthier with Kiwifruits from Chile!

With view to create awareness about the health benefits of Chilean Kiwis and establish a strong connect with consumers in India, Chilean Fruit Exporters’ Association (ASOEX) today kick-started a mega in–store retail promotion. A mega promotional and consumer engagement programme was launched by Mr. Charif Christian Carvajal, Marketing Director for Asia at (ASOEX) today at LOTS Wholesale Solutions in Noida. The event saw a large number of consumers buying delicious kiwifruits from Chile. The venue had large displays, POS signage and other promotional materials detailing important information such as ripening of kiwifruits etc. Attractive flyers were distributed which had critical information on the health benefits of kiwifruit.

L to R: Mr. Punit Mehta – AVP – Customer Development & Mr. Dushyant Gupta – GM – Fresh of LOTS Wholesale Solutions, Mr. Sumit Saran, Director, SS Associates, the Indian Marketing office of the Chilean Kiwifruit Committee, Mr. Charif Christian Carvajal, Marketing Director for Asia for the Chilean Fruit Exporters Association (ASOEX), Mr. Khun Prasertsak Khamankhetkarn – Director – Sales & Operations & Khun Somnuek – Store GM LOTS Wholesale Solutions at a mega promotional event of Chilean Kiwi at LOTS Wholesale Solutions, Noida

Kiwifruit is one of the most nutrient dense fruits available, owing to a great combination of vitamin C, dietary fiber, actinidin, potassium and folate. Just one serving of kiwifruit provides a whopping 117% of the daily value of vitamin C and 21% of dietary fiber. Kiwifruit are also a good source of potassium and vitamin E.

Speaking on the event, Mr. Charif Christian Carvajal, said, ”We are indeed delighted to see a huge response to Kiwifruits from Chile. The health conscious consumers in India have relished kiwifruit from Chile which are both tasty and nutritious. The retail campaign is aimed at bringing the consumers closer to the product. Our product has robust presence and is being retailed across all modern retail stores.”

Speaking on the promotional campaign for Chilean Kiwis, Mr. Sumit Saran, Director, SS Associates, the Indian Marketing Office of the Chilean Kiwifruit Committee said, “Consumers are just getting to know the tremendous health benefits of this fruit and the potential is humongous. Through strategic trade and retail partnerships and promotions we are taking Chilean Kiwifruit to cities across India including Tier II and III cities. Chile has a preferential trade agreement with India making Chilean Kiwifruits much more affordable to consumers across India," Saran added.