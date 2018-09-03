Mr. Murali Yadama of MYK Laticrete Wins WCRC Ideafest 2018 Most Trusted CEO of the Year Award

Mr. Murali Yadama, Managing Director, MYK Laticrete India Pvt. Ltd. was announced to have won the Most Trusted CEO Award by WCRC Ideafest on 27th of August, 2018. WCRC Leaders Asia is currently one of the leading niche media in print and online format available across Asia. The award honours excellence in business, demonstrated by those who have steered their organizations to great heights in the last financial years and continues the success spree with their dynamism, strategy and also the trust of the employees.

Mr. Murali Yadama has been named the Most Trusted CEO of the Year during the 3rd Annual edition of WCRC Ideafest 2018. This award honours the achievements of those in transformational leadership and was held this year on the 27th of August, 2018 at the Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai

The research for the same is based on performance, ethics and values of the CEO along with the company performance during the annual time period. The WCRC Leaders Asia is currently one of the leading niche media in print and online format available across Asia. The India edition enjoys the most superlative viewership across all business media in the country. WCRC Leaders Asia is an eclectic mix of contemporary findings on special issue on brands, organizations and leaders.

A Bachelors degree in Ceramic and Cement Engineering, Mr. Murali Yadama has been involved in creating and operating successful companies in the building material industry. He was instrumental in forging and forming joint ventures with Laticrete International of USA and Schomburg GmbH of Germany and introduced quality building materials and Construction Chemicals across the Indian and South Asian Markets.



MYK Laticrete and MYK Arment have the hallmark of excellence thanks to the tireless efforts of leaders such as Mr. Murali Yadama.

Sincere compliments on this honour are extended to Mr. Murali Yadama.