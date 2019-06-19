Mr. Rudratej Singh Appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group India

by businesswireindia.com

Mr. Rudratej Singh has been appointed as the President and Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group India effective 1 August 2019.Mr. Rudratej ‘Rudy’ Singh brings more than 25 years of experience and has held multiple leadership positions both in the automotive and non-automotive industry. In his last assignment, Mr. Rudratej Singh was the Global President at Royal Enfield. Prior to this, he worked with Unilever in India and international markets for over 16 years. Mr. Singh graduated from Delhi University and holds an MBA degree in Marketing and Finance from Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad.Mr. Hendrik von Kuenheim, Senior Vice President, Region Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, BMW Group said, “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Rudratej Singh as the President and Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group India. As a priority market for the BMW Group, India presents tremendous potential for future growth and development for the luxury automotive segment. Having worked across diverse industry segments, Mr. Singh has deep understanding of strategic business techniques based on fundamental consumer insights, a transformational leadership approach and fresh thinking that will strengthen BMW Group’s operations in India.”Earlier in August 2018, Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group Australia and New Zealand. Since then, Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels, Director, Finance and Administration at BMW Group India had successfully fulfilled the responsibility as acting President.With BMW, MINI and Motorrad, the BMW Group has its sight set firmly on the premium sector of the Indian automobile market. Wide range of its activities include a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Mumbai, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and dealer organisation across major metropolitan centres of the country.Source: Businesswire