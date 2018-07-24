Mr. Vikram Pawah Appointed as CEO of BMW Group in Australia

by businesswireindia.com

Mr. Vikram Pawah (47) has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group Australia and New Zealand effective 1 August 2018. He has additionally been promoted as the Chairman of BMW Group India and will remain committed to the Indian market in his expanded role.Mr. Hans-Christian Baertels (56), currently Director, Finance and Administration at BMW Group India will take over responsibility as the acting President.Ms. Hildegard Wortmann, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, BMW Group, announced the appointments today.Ms. Wortmann said, “Mr. Pawah brings excellent preconditions to lead BMW Group operations in India and Australia. Under his leadership, BMW Group India has successfully stood ground in a fiercely competitive environment and gained significant momentum in the Indian luxury car market."Mr. Pawah joined BMW Group India in January 2017 and has more than twenty-five years of automotive experience. In the past, he has held multiple leadership positions at Honda Cars in Australia and India, and Harley-Davidson India.Source: Businesswire