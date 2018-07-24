  • Download mobile app

24 Jul 2018, Edition - 1106, Tuesday

  • Maratha protest spills into Mumbai; Maratha Kranti Morcha has announced Mumbai ‘bandh’ tomorrow
  • Amid uproar over ‘mobocracy’, Home Minister Rajnath Singh says biggest mob lynching was what happened in 1984
  • Government sources reveal twist to Maratha agitation, say ‘Fringe making protests violent’
  • Indian money in Swiss banks reduced by 34.5% in 2017
  • MEO community protests in Alwar against Rakbar Khan’s lynching
  • J&K Neta’s arrogance caught on tape as Neta calls cops ‘BJP’s stooge’
  • At least eight people were killed when someone detonated a bomb in a mosque in northeast Nigeria, police say
  • Three men arrested in London over suspected acid attack on three-year-old boy in Worcester on Saturday
  • Man rams Jaguar into 12 cars, injuring 21 people in Mumbai
  • A student of class 12 was stabbed in his class after he took a stand against eve-teasing in Jind, Haryana
Mr. Vikram Pawah Appointed as CEO of BMW Group in Australia

by businesswireindia.com

July 24, 2018

Business Wire India

Mr. Vikram Pawah (47) has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group Australia and New Zealand effective 1 August 2018. He has additionally been promoted as the Chairman of BMW Group India and will remain committed to the Indian market in his expanded role.
 
Mr. Hans-Christian Baertels (56), currently Director, Finance and Administration at BMW Group India will take over responsibility as the acting President.
 
Ms. Hildegard Wortmann, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, BMW Group, announced the appointments today.
 
Ms. Wortmann said, “Mr. Pawah brings excellent preconditions to lead BMW Group operations in India and Australia. Under his leadership, BMW Group India has successfully stood ground in a fiercely competitive environment and gained significant momentum in the Indian luxury car market."
 
Mr. Pawah joined BMW Group India in January 2017 and has more than twenty-five years of automotive experience. In the past, he has held multiple leadership positions at Honda Cars in Australia and India, and Harley-Davidson India. Source: Businesswire

