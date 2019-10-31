Mrs India 2019 2020 Winner Priyanka Abhishek to Represent India on Mrs Planet 2019

by businesswireindia.com

Mrs India 2019 2020 Winner Priyanka Abhishek who was Crowned at Seventh Edition of Mrs India by Mrs India Pageants and Productions Pvt Ltd Directed by Deepali Phadnis on 16th September 2019 at Chennai. Sixty Mrs India 2019 2020 finalists participated from across India, where they underwent various rounds, grooming and training sessions right from Traditional Art to Martial art , Hair Make-up and various theme oriented Photo and Video shoots which are very Signature of Mrs India Pageants.

Mrs India 2019 2020 Priyanka Abhishek is Aesthetic Dental Surgeon, National Level High Board diver, Mother of two is totally an artist at heart. She is Fine Art Speed Glitter painter which is one of rarest art forms across the World. She showcased her art of painting in Talent Round hosted at Mrs India 2019 2020 National Grand Finale where she finished her Glitter Painting in just 90 Seconds which is record itself. Upside Down Speed Glitter Painting is forte of Mrs India 2019 2020.

Now after winning National Grand Finals of Mrs India 2019 2020, Priyanka Abhishek is all set to represent India on World Finals of Mrs Planet to be hosted in Sofia Bulgaria from 2-November 2019 till 9th November.

On this prestigious platform, Mrs India 2019 2020 Winner will continue to work on same Social Cause of save environment. Mrs Planet Pageant has as well dedicated to bring awareness about Environmental pollution which is very much in line with Mrs India Pageants' social cause project.

This Year Mrs India Pageants took this awareness cause to an entirely new level and brought a big change in Mrs India Pageants, after all

Its all about breaking the Stereotypes

– Deepali Phadnis Mrs India Pageants Director.

In the Year 2019 Mrs India has yet again proved that

Mrs India is just not a Model she is a Role Model

. Breaking the tradition of National / Ethic wear Mrs. Deepali Phadnis, has sounded the bugle for a war on textile pollution. She has called for a paradigm shift in how we buy, use and dispose clothes. "Restyle" is a radical concept of redesigning and reusing existing clothes available with us so as to reduce the generation of textile pollutants.

In this round, Priyanka Abhishek draped two sarees which are more than 90 Years Old. These sarees are the Heritage that she received from her Great Great Mother in law after the wedding as sign of heritage perseverance. Wearing these saris on my most important moment of life on Mrs India 2019 2020 Grand finale was best thing ever happened in my life. I felt like I am wearing blessings of my Great Mother in law as I was very close to her specially after coming first time to my new home.

Being painter at heart she wanted to give tribute to Legendry Painter Raja Ravi Verma, Which she gave in her Own Unique way this time she didn’t paint, but walked herself like a painting. Her Unique look inspired by Raja Ravi Varma’s painting of Maharashtrian Woman was so refreshing and breathtaking. She looked like Animated Doll with Neck Movements and sparkling eyes.

“Reduce, Reuse and Restyle initiative my Mrs India Pageant under Deepali Phadnis is very innovative that brings emotions in clothing and tells stories, it’s like our clothing is just not possession its preservation of our culture, family values, heritage and top of all our Environment “ said Mrs India 2019 2020 Winner Priyanka Abhishek.

Before flying to Sofia Bulgaria for Mrs Planet 2019, Mrs India 2019 2020 Winner Priyanka Abhishek shared that she will be reusing as much as of her clothing to stay in line with Mrs India Pageants plan to reduce, reuse and restyle. At World Finals of Mrs Planet 2019 more than 30 Countries will be participating. Along with delegates from across the World Mrs India 2019 2020 winner Priyanka Abhishek will be competing in Various rounds and will be showcasing her contribution about environmental awareness Infront of World and Government Authorities of Sofia Bulgaria.

Mrs India 2019 2020 feels most fortunate to represent India at World Finals of Mrs Planet 2019, An opportunity to represent a nation of 1.3 Billion People is one in Billion, "I am so excited and look forward to be part of twelfth Edition of Mrs Planet. It was my dream all my life, Today I am living my dream. This would not have been possible without unconditional love and support of my family, my loving husband who always stood by my side. I would like to thank my sister for her unending support which she extended keeping her own priorities on the back seat. My two little angles my Daughters are my inspiration, who always encourages me to better and better every next day. I truly believe blessings of Parents and In laws are truly magical, I am able to reach today where I am, only because I have wonderful family support behind me. I cannot thank them enough who took care of my Daughters whenever I was away from home to participate in Pageant and till date they continue to support me. I feel I am fortunate and I will continue to work on conservation of Nature and bring awareness about Climate Change."

"Participating in Mrs India Pageants was my dream, Winning Mrs India 2019 2020 is reality which I will cherish all my life with utmost responsibility." Jai Hind!

Mrs India™ is Trademark of Mrs India Pageants and Productions Pvt Ltd, Directed by Deepali Phadnis Mrs Asia International 2012 Winner. From year of its establishment in the Year 2013 Winners of Mrs India Pageants represented India on World’s Most Prestigious and Premium Beauty Pageants for Married Woman, Making its India’s Only gateway to World’s Premium Beauty Pageants. Mrs India Pageants is only Pageants that have excellent have track record of Winning Many International titles, Including Three International titles in one Single Year. Mrs India Pageants is only Pan in Pageant that hosts State Level Pageants and Nation-wide Auditions to select its Finalists. In the Year 2019 Mrs India in association with Fashion India® and Tourism Queen worked together to bring attention towards Local Tourism with intent to bring boom to local economy by Tourism and Fashion India to bring awareness about Textile Pollution. Each and Every Mrs India 2019 2020 Finalists is worked on Tourism Queen and Textile Awareness project. Mrs India represent India at Mrs Asia International, Mrs Planet and Mrs Tourism Queen International.

During their reign at Mrs India 2019 2020 all Mrs India Winners, Ambassadors and Subtitle Winners will continue to work on Reduce, Reuse and Restyle of Fabrics and bring Textile Pollution awareness along with Social Cause which is close to their heart. Mrs India Pageants is proud of all our Mrs India 2019 2020 Finalists, Winner, Ambassadors and will continue to support our Queens in all possible endeavours.