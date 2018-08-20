MTaI to Organise ‘MTaI MedTekon 2018’ on 20th September

Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI), which represents leading research-based medical technology companies with significant investments in India, is organising ‘MTaI MedTekon 2018’ to bring together healthcare experts for devising a mechanism to ensure Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan addresses all stakeholders adequately.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan (PRAJAA), which was called Ayushman Bharat – National Health Protection Scheme (AB-NHPS) earlier, will provide health insurance worth Rs. 5 lakh per family. It will cover 50 crore people, or nearly 40% of India’s population. The scheme is scheduled for a formal launch on September 25.

MTaI MedTekon 2018 will be organised on 20th September 2018 with representation from the government, NITI Aayog, hospitals, pharmaceuticals industry, medical device manufacturers, doctors, et. al. to deliberate on the role medical technology sector can play in conjunction with other stakeholders for successful implementation of the scheme. MTaI will share the key findings and recommendations of the summit with the government for consideration.

“India has one of the lowest health insurance penetration in the world. As a result, a significant portion of the population is out of the purview of formal healthcare services. In this scenario, PRAJAA is a ground-breaking scheme that will make healthcare affordable without adding any financial burden to the user,” MTaI Chairman and Director General Mr. Pavan Choudary said.

Mr. Badhri Iyengar, Chairman of MTaI MedTekon 2018 said, “From the industry’s perspective, the size of healthcare industry is expected to reach $372 billion by 2022-23 from $160 billion in 2017. How we can club this growth with healthcare services through smooth implementation of NHPS is a subject that requires further discussion.”

“We seek to address this subject in detail at MTaI MedTekon 2018 with participation from the government, NITI Aayog, and all segments of healthcare value chain. Foreign healthcare delegates will share key learnings of public health schemes in other countries,” added Mr. Diwaker Rana, Co-chairman of MTaI MedTekon 2018.

More details on MTaI MedTekon 2018 are available at mtaiindia.org/medtekon2018.

About Medical Technology Association of India

Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI – pronounced as Em-tai) is a not-for-profit organization duly registered under sub-section (2) of section 7 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 8 of the Companies (Incorporation) Rules, 2014.

MTaI is an association of research-based medical technology companies who have made remarkable investments in Manufacturing, R&D and Health Care Workers Training in India. MTaI represents a wide spectrum of the medical device industry with global experience in innovation and manufacturing. All the time stressing on the three hallmarks of healthcare – Quality, Consistency and Patient Safety, MTaI wants to be a responsible voice of the industry. The association is committed to improving access to affordable and quality healthcare for patients.

MTaI looks to partner with the Government of India in setting a roadmap for the growth of medical devices sector by bringing in even bigger investments in this sector, through 'Make in India’ and through technology upgradation and dissemination in the provider space.

Join MTaI on Facebook: @mtaiorg | Twitter: @mtaiorg | Website: mtaiindia.org.