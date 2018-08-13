Multiple Marketing Solutions (MMS) and IntelX.Tech Announces its Proprietary C Cube Platform for Marketing Impact

MMS (Multiple Marketing Solutions) – IntelX.Tech – Missionaries for helping clients gain a sustainable competitive advantage; IntelX leverages Big Data Analytics to deliver Analytics to Operationalisation (A2O) Marketing Consulting, Transformation & Technology and MMS mastering on-ground activation services from ideation to execution is proud to announce MMS – IntelX.Tech proprietary C Cube Platform will fuel creative content solutions with data-driven storytelling and brand development, one which achieves measurable and engaging results via state of the art data sciences. MMS – IintelX.Tech's approach to solution ideation sits at the confluence of traditional and digital media, influencing and mobilizing populations through carefully crafted contextual engagement with the individual consumer.

Gaurav Bhutani, Co-Founder, IntelX.Tech and Multiple Marketing Solutions Gaurav Bhutani says “My future with MMS – IntelX.Tech promises an unprecedented opportunity to infuse the marketing content and brand communities with fresh new perspective and performance results.” “Throughout my career I have gotten to know many companies, and no other can match MMS – IntelX.Tech capacity to deliver campaigns where the content is uniquely data driven, and that are as smart, targeted and meaningful as they are creative and engaging Communities building opportunities. It’s an exciting proposition to be able to offer clients the benefits of C Cube Platform which is MMS – IntelX.Tech unique capabilities with total certainty that our work will surpass expectations,” adds Gaurav Bhutani.

As Marketing has moved on from a monologue to a digital dialogue and it is critical for brands to find unique mechanisms with connective intelligence, ones that inspire consumers to join a conversation, leading to enhanced engagement, deep personal insight and strengthened brand loyalty.

Hence, MMS – IntelX.Tech takes a collaborative approach to Creating and Operationalizing customized Analytics solutions across the Marketing value chain that help improve sales performance and marketing ROI. They have together put a Unique capability of merging digital technology with World Class Creative Techniques and content for the development of strong and sustainable communities around defined objectives and their programs are designed to help you derive a larger impact from your marketing and sales programs and to improve your brand experiences. Our unique combination of on-ground marketing experience and statistical modeling proficiency yields demonstrable ROI across a broad range of marketing services.

The one stop solution to this is MMS-IntelX.Tech: The C Cube Platform Chart

Move from Personalised to Optimised A comprehensive Platform comprising a choreographed play of Content, Communities and Capitalization has been necessitated as technology has enabled customers to access endless amounts of information at the touch of a button. While the positives of this are undoubted, it also means that marketers have to work harder than ever to gain and maintain the attention of customers or risk losing out to competitors who can more readily meet their needs. Businesses therefore not only need to ensure they have the right data but also make better use of it to gain a richer understanding of their prospective customers. This requires a shift away from marketers’ traditional approaches to ones that create more personalised and contextual communication, and ensure they reach the right audience. The C Cube approach helps brands to find unique mechanisms with connective intelligence, ones that inspire consumers to join a conversation, leading to enhanced engagement, deep personal insight and strengthened brand loyalty. Therefore, there is an utmost need for new consumer outreach strategies that better lives, build communities and engender unique brand experiences.

About IntelX.Tech

IntelX.Tech is a boutique marketing consulting firm specializing in Big Data analytics consulting powered by analytics professionals with experience of having worked on some of the most challenging analytics assignments across the globe.

About Multiple Marketing Solutions (MMS)

MMS help create inspiring, educational and entertaining experiences to communicate brand’s message through strategy, ingenuity and experience. Our offerings navigate the complete spectrum of Marketing Mix and include ATL, BTL and the entire value chain of Digital activations.