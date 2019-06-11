Music Inc 2.0 Set to Return this World Music Day

The second edition of Loudest.in and exchange4media’s music business conference – Music Inc. will be held on June 21-22, 2019, at the JW Marriott, Mumbai.

Music Inc. is India's largest music business marketplace initiating conversations supporting the growth of the music business. The forum will be uniquely addressing key opportunities, and creating intersections between industries, agencies, brands, technology, and music business.

The first edition of the conference witnessed conversations addressing the need gap and the ways for the music industry to integrate with brands and technology. The two day event saw a footfall of over 80 speakers, 35 panels, numerous artists, brands and over 500 delegates. With international music business heads like Ellis Rich (Chairman of PRS), Sam Middlehurst (Co-founder of Fresh Events and The Music Run) along with Indian leaders like Bhushan Kumar (Managing Director at T Series), BADSHAH, Salim Merchant, Amaal Malik and many more, Music Inc. witnessed a great success on its first year, garnering attention and interest of various players of the industry.

Music Inc. 2.0 will have the likes of award winning music producer, Arthur Pingrey – along with India’s leading rap artist Raftaar, renowned Hindustani classical vocalist Shubha Mudgal, quirky YouTube star Prajakta Koli, Bollywood composer Tanishk Bagchi and independent music scene’s star composer and singer Ankur Tewari gracing the line-up.

Speaking about the second edition of Music Inc., Dr. Anurag Batra, Co-founder Loudest.in and Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, exchange4media and Businessworld Group said, “In its second year, Music.Inc has set a new benchmark for the industry. This platform reflects the immense business possibilities that music as an industry encompasses and it has become a melting pot of conversations about creating newer opportunities in the music space.”

Industry leaders like Prashan Agarwal (CEO, Gaana), Amarjit Singh Batra (Managing Director at Spotify India), Mandar Thakur (COO, Times Music), Blaise Fernandes (President at Indian Music Industry), Gurpreet Singh (Co-founder at One Digital Entertainment), Neeraj Roy (Managing Director – Hungama), Sabbas Joseph (Co-founder & Director, Wizcraft), Lloyd Mathias (Former Marketing Head APAC – HP) and more, and companies including Universal Music, Sony Music, Spotify, Gaana, OneDigital Entertainment, Zee Entertainment, Gracenote (Neilson), Hungama, Havells will also be present at this conference.

So far, the curators have announced 50 speakers, and they are only half way through!

The audience can expect two days filled with informative sessions, keynotes, storytelling, workshops and artist showcases!

To get more information you can visit the website – loudest.in/musicinc-india.

About Loudest.in

Loudest.in is India's largest music business community. India's primary source of information on music business news, trends, innovation. We are serving music fans, artists, top executives, tour promoters, publishers, radio programmers, lawyers, retailers, digital entrepreneurs, brands and many others. We are incubated under exchange4media & BW Businessworld in India.

About Music Inc.

Music Inc. is our intellectual property, an annual two-day summit being curated by Loudest.in & Exchange4Media hosted in Mumbai, India. We are India's largest music business marketplace initiating conversations supporting the growth of the music business. Uniquely addressing key opportunities, and creating intersections between industries, agencies, brands, technology, and music business.

Our theme for the conference this year is, "Music at the intersections". The conference is committed to making seamless intersections between other industries and music business. Focusing on creating sustainable revenue streams for the music business.

