“My First Stage Performance was an Opener for Euphoria in College” says Rapper Badshah

A confident, innately kind, privileged, misinformed, graceful, unapologetic, well dressed, glamorous Shalishka alias Mallika Dua welcomes Rapper Badshah as her first guest in the inaugural edition of Midnight Misadventures with Mallika Dua which premieres Monday, September 17, at 20:00 hrs on TLC. In the show, Mallika as Shalishka gets into interesting, relaxing and deeply emotional 2 AM conversations with celebrities from different walks of life.

Midnight Misadventures with Mallika Dua

Speaking on the occasion, Mallika Dua, said, “Badshah is one of the most intelligent and entrepreneurial individuals in the industry and I am delighted that he is part of the inaugural episode. It was fun shooting with him; we gelled almost from the word go – a sharp contrast from the shy start we made when we first met for a shoot of a different show earlier this year. I loved the point when we danced together on his new song – She move it like.”

Shalishka alias Mallika Dua welcomes Rapper Badshah as her first guest

In the show, Rapper Badshah during a candid chat with Mallika Dua shared his life experiences, “I always wanted to do something in Music and went for engineering only for my parents. I had performed for the first time on stage for my college festival. I still remember after a lot of begging we got an opportunity to open for Euphoria and were asked to perform for 15 minutes. When we started 15 minutes turned into 30 minutes then those 30 turned into 45; audience wouldn’t let us go. It was a crazy night.”

In each episode of Midnight Misadventures with Mallika Dua, Shalishka (Mallika) and one of her close friends will began their adventure armed with whatever they muster from the fridge. She’s a kind of ‘food heiress’ as her culinary arts has been running in her family for generations. Shalishka will develop new recipes; mixing never before mixed ingredients followed by cooking; gossip, healthy conversations and a good face stuffing session over comfort food.

Watch rapper Badshah as the first guest on Midnight Misadventures with Mallika Dua on 17th September at 8 PM only on TLC and its official YouTube page Rise by TLC.