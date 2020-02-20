Myntra Accelerates Its Digital Transformation Journey With Microsoft Cloud

by businesswireindia.com

By building and centralizing its data platform on Azure, Myntra is applying advanced analytics and machine learning to gain a comprehensive understanding of customers and deliver highly personalized products, marketing and service for them. The company is using Microsoft Power BI to empower its employees to visualize and act on real time feedback to create the best customer experience and drive the business.

Microsoft is relentlessly working towards making technology accessible and productive for all. This partnership with Myntra is a tremendous opportunity to bring out a transformation in the Indian ecommerce space and to co-create and deliver industry solutions on Azure.

Myntra, India's leading destination for fashion and lifestyle, has partnered with Microsoft to accelerate its digital transformation and offer an unmatched experience to its customers. Leveraging Microsoft Azure, Myntra is focused on innovation, speed and agility to strengthen its leadership position even further.

"As we accelerate our business and grow our value, the ability to scale our technology in a secure environment to accommodate this growth is critical," said Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra. "The Microsoft Azure platform provides our teams the ability to deliver innovative and personalized capabilities for our customers with speed supported by a strong depth of technology expertise from the Microsoft team."

Myntra has worked closely with Microsoft to migrate its platform – from supply chain management to inventory to site capabilities – to Azure for trusted, always-on, hyper-scale and cost-effective computing. These critical capabilities support its entire portfolio of 7,00,000 styles from more than 3,000 international and domestic brands available on its store. Myntra is now in a position to offer a seamless and personalized experience for customers as they shop across its portal both from their personal computers and mobile phones.

Since the deployment of Azure, Myntra has recorded a 50 percent rise in orders in the latest edition of its biennial End of Reason Sale. The elasticity of Azure is helping Myntra scale rapidly for big spikes that occur routinely during festive seasons.

Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Myntra to integrate Azure cloud and analytics capabilities in India's largest fashion e-tailer. The solutions we build together will empower Myntra to be the leading fashion e-commerce experience from India."

Microsoft Azure supports the company's engineering and product management teams rapidly develop, deploy and test new capabilities.