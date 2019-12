Myntra Launches Luxury Fashion Brand, Pernia's POP-UP SHOP Ahead of the Wedding Season

by businesswireindia.com

Pernia’s POP-UP SHOP’ is owned by Purple Style Labs (PSL), a luxury Indian fashion house

Our association with Myntra will bring together a curation and distribution in the luxury space to make designer wear accessible to a wider shopper base and millennials.

Myntra announces the launch of ‘Pernia’s POP-UP SHOP’, the luxury fashion store for men and women offering exclusive designer merchandise from leading names in the world of fashion. With this association, Myntra will now offer a range of designer wear for women from over 25 leading Indian designers including Ritu Kumar, Masaba, Mandira Wirk and Namrata Joshipura among others.Customers can take their pick across a range of designer sarees kurta sets and gowns catering to traditional occasions, wedding trousseau, evening soirees and cocktail parties. The collection will be available on Myntra at a price range of rupees 10,000 to rupees 1,50,000.with an omnichannel presence. The association with Myntra is intended at introducing the brand to a much larger shopper base across the country, setting the pace for growth and wider reach. Products from ‘Pernia’s POP-UP SHOP’ are currently available on the brand’s online platform and offline stores across the country.“Myntra’s association with ‘Pernia’s POP-UP SHOP’ marks our foray into the luxury segment, which is beginning to emerge as a popular category online. We are witnessing a strong demand for premium products on our platform and this association strongly enhances our position as a leading destination for women’s ethnic wear . Myntra’s reach and popularity will now take designer labels to the doorsteps of discerning fashion shoppers across the nation.”Source: Businesswire