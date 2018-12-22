Myntra’s End of Reason Sale: Top Fashion Picks to Begin 2019 With!

Business Wire India
The 4-day fashion bonanza, Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (EORS)
is being held from December 22nd
– 25th
. Shoppers can look forward to the most attractive offers on all leading global and domestic brands across categories, such as western wear, ethnic wear
, casual wear, sportswear, accessories
and home, among others. Over 1 million styles from 3000 brands will be available during this period.
Here are some of the best offers to watch out for, this EORS –
Ring in the New Year with a printed T-shirt Dress
from Nush,
at 60% off, available at Rs 640, or a Peach coloured printed A-Line dress
from DressBerry,
at Rs 759, with a discount of 60%.
Get ready for the wedding season with a Self-Design Mustard Kurta with Skirt
from All about you by Deepika Padukone,
available at a 50% discount at Rs 2349 and the Lime Green printed kurta with Trousers
from Anouk
at 60% off on MRP available at Rs 1079.
KATE SATCHEL SMALL Handbag
from Caprese
is a steal of a deal for this EORS at Rs 1399, offering sheer delight to young women who are both brand and style conscious.
For women looking at flaunting a comfortable pair of jeggings, Mango
is offering its Navy Cropped Jeggings
at a whopping discount of 65% on MRP for Rs 625.
Women can also conjure an overtly modern and stylish look with the White Analogue Watch from Fossil at 50%,
available at a very attractive price of Rs 3748.
Women can now beat the cold and make a fashion statement with Navy Heeled Boots from Carlton London
at 50% discount for just Rs 799.
Men can grab their favourite pair of running shoes from Puma,
the Delta Mid NU IDP sports shoe
, at never before price of Rs 1400 –discount of 65% on MRP.
Men can also flaunt the cool sports watch from Tommy Hilfiger
at 55% off on MRP at Rs 3250.
Women can adorn the ethnic look to turn heads with the W Women Peach-Coloured & Charcoal Printed Straight Kurta
available at a jaw dropping price of Rs. 1699.
Casual Shoes completes the trendy look, appealing to boys and men alike and there is no better way to own a pair of Black Derby from UCB,
available at very attractive discount of 60% for Rs 1600.
There is certainly no reason not to travel in style, with Safari
offering its Cabin Trolley
for just Rs 1725, a whopping 75% off on MRP.
For fitness enthusiasts, Myntra’s smart band Blink-Go,
is available in Acqua Silver at 60% off, on MRP at Rs 1680, enabling shoppers to stick to their new year resolutions for a healthy living.
Myntra’s End of Reason Sale
presents shoppers with an opportunity unlike any other to stack their wardrobes with a wide range of products from their favourite brands at incredible price points for a perfect start to the New Year!
