National Award Winning Filmmaker to Men’s Rights Activist and Entrepreneur All Inspire with their Stories at ExpressO Talks in Mumbai

The various personalities from different walks of life including, National Award winning Manish Mundra, Filmmaker/CEO of Drishyam Films along with Kiren Shrivastav, Founder of Fempowerment, Chairperson of CFBP Consumer Film Festival, and CEO at Molecule Communications, Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, Documentary Filmmaker and Men’s Rights Activist, Viral Bhayani (Media Photographer), Gautam Shroff, Co-head Edelweiss, Ruchi Gangrade (RJ), Bambi Sharma (Celebrity Yoga trainer), and Anika Bharwani, youngest pop singer in India spoke about their inspiring stories that had an additional ripple-effect leading to a positive impact at ExpressO Talks. This organization is a non-profit, Mumbai based start-up focused on showing the most powerful ‘Real Life Experiences’.

Everyone’s journey had one message, whether it was to believe in yourself or not to give up or prioritize on humanity as that is gender neutral, overcome any weaknesses or asking for help or dare to dream. With loud applauds reflecting a universal resonance amongst audience members and being happy with the positivity around the event were some of the salient markers of a colossal success which was this event.

Inspiring talks by Kiren Shrivastav – Founder of Fempowerment, Chairperson of ‘CFBP Consumer Film Festival’ and CEO at ‘Molecule Communications'

Pinky Roshan (Mother of Hrithik Roshan) was all praises for these inspiring talks. Kiren Shrivastav Founder Fempowerment, Chairperson of CFBP Consumer Film Festival and CEO Molecule said, “Entrepreneurship is all about ownership, Its like being in a love marriage where both your families opposed the idea or even better, like when you have eloped with someone. There is intense passion and no matter what, you have to make it work.”

Manish Mundra, Internationally acclaimed, National Award winning Filmmaker & CEO of Drishyam Films that has produced several award-winning films including “Masaan”, “Ankhon Dekhi”, “Dhanak”, “Waiting”, and Oscar nominated “Newton”, said, “Don't ever be shy of seeking help. Ask help. Take help. Don't give up. And when you've been helped, ask others If they need help.”

Shivani Khetan, who started ExpressO Talks, says, “Inspire and be Inspired, I strongly believe that with these real stories if we could get a positive change or motivate and encourage even one person, it serves our purpose.“