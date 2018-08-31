National Circuit Thriveni Squash Tournament to Be Held at Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam, Chennai

by businesswireindia.com

Thriveni Academy Foundation and Development Centre, an initiative by Dr. Niranjan Hiranandaniwill be hosting a two Star National Circuit Thriveni Squash Tournament from 1st to 5th September 2018 at Squash Courts at Thriveni Academy, Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam, Chennai. The tournament is conducted for the first time at Hiranandani Parks under the aegis of Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) and Tamil Nadu Squash Racket Association. A total of 185 participants from across India have registered for the tournament and around 120 players are from Tamil Nadu itself.The tournament will be played as per the guidelines set by World Squash Federation with each match consisting of five games. Each game will be of 11 points and will be played on best of five games basis. Around eight officials from SRFI along with National Squash Referees will be visiting as officials to conduct this tournament., "ThisSquash Rackets Federation of India and Tamil Nadu Squash Racket Association is"Squash has a great scope in the country and we look forward to hosting more such happening events to promote healthy competition, great team spirit and healthy citizens’ activities.said, "Squash is a rapidly developing sport in India and Squash Rackets Federation of India wants to popularise the famous game all over the nation. A lot of young talent is showcasing strong inclination towards the sport and we are privileged to organise a national level tournament at Thriveni Academy in Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam, Chennai. The academy has come forward with facilities like accommodation along with recreational facilities such as gymnasium, swimming pool, food arrangement and transport services. We are delighted that the Thriveni academy on their part, are supportive and taking efforts to make provision for laying two more courts which could be in a position to host events bigger than a two-star national circuit."The tournament that will be played on a knock out basis will see top players from the Indian circuit vying for the championship title in the following Categories:The winner of the respective category will receive a huge boost in their rankings in the national circuit along with monetary reward. Additionally, based on the position received by the top four players in each category, points will be awarded to them which will help them in their rankings in the domestic circuit.Tamil Nadu’s Abhisheka Shannon, daughter of former International athlete Angela Lincy and Football coach Robin ranked number three in India is the top seed in Girls U-15 category, while Aroma age seven years from Uttar Pradesh is the youngest to represent in the tournament in the U-11 Girls category. While in the boys category, Dakshesh Narain from Tamil Nadu and Tejas from Delhi are the top seeds in their respective categories U-11 and U-17 ranked 9th in India.Source: Businesswire