Nearly 40 percent of Gym-goers Consuming Whey Supplements Are Not Completely Satisfied With Protein Absorption

by businesswireindia.com

As per a study by MuscleBlaze, more than 1/3 rd whey protein users in metro cities are not completely satisfied with protein absorption

whey protein users in metro cities are not completely satisfied with protein absorption The study was conducted in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad



it was found that

These findings are from a study MuscleBlaze commissioned to Nielsen, conducted across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad across 403 respondents, consisting of males in the age 18-35 years visiting the gym regularly & consuming whey protein from the past 3 months.