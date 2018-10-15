  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
15 Oct 2018, Edition - 1189, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • MJ Akbar files defamation case against prime accuser
  • Zargam Mehdi was known to be close to senior BSP leader Lalji Verma.
  • Kerala HC grants conditional bail to Bishop Franco Mulakkal
  • BJP Minister Jaswant Yadav attacks Rahul Gandhi, accuses him of being a Pakistan sympathiser
  • Burqa-clad football coach helps Chennai girls shoot for national goals
  • Union Minister MJ Akbar likely to move the court for filing criminal defamation today
  • Khashoggi has been missing since he stepped inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

New Buyers Drive Growth During Snapdeal's Mega Diwali Sale

by businesswireindia.com

October 15, 2018

Business Wire India

The reach and popularity of online sales was fully visible during Snapdeal’s 5-day Mega Diwali Sale. New buyers accounted for 38% of all orders placed during the sale.
 
Snapdeal’s value-savvy positioning connected well with the target audience – more than 75% of the orders were received from buyers in non-metro cities.
 
During the sale, Snapdeal’s orders grew 2.5X, driven by great value offers across categories like fashion, home goods, and kitchen accessories.
 
The most popular items at Snapdeal during the sale were Sarees, Bedsheets, Beard Trimmers, Epilators, Utensils, Mixer grinders, Headphones, Bluetooth Speakers, Pen drives, Sunglasses, Home Security Systems, Men’s Slippers, Men’s Watches, Cleaning equipment like mops and refurbished phones.
 
E-Gift cards for travel were also amongst the highest selling products, with users stocking up on these cards to save 20-30% on future travels.
 
LED lights were one of the most popular items on all sale days. Users bought LED lights for home use and as vehicle accessories. LED lights to be attached to the cycle/motorcycle handlebars was the most sold product in the LED category. Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿