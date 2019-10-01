New data reinforces benefits of Spiolto® Respimat® in improving patient outcomes

by businesswireindia.com

Data supports the efficacy and safety profile of Spiolto ® Respimat ®1

Respimat Results from one study emphasise patient satisfaction and ease-of-use with Respimat ® inhaler 2

inhaler Two formative usability studies underscore the patient-centric design and enhanced usability of Respimat ® re-usable inhaler 3

Boehringer Ingelheim announced Spiolto® (tiotropium/olodaterol) Respimat® data being presented at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) 2019 Congress. The results show the benefits of tiotropium/olodaterol in improving symptoms and lung function as well as patients’ satisfaction when inhaling from and handling the tiotropium/olodaterol soft-mist inhaler.1,2,3,4 The results of these studies reinforce the importance of patient needs and preferences as well as patients’ ability to properly inhale when prescribing inhaler therapy for COPD management.

“The importance of matching a specific inhaled therapy with patients’ personal needs and preferences cannot be overstated in COPD management,” said Prof Paola Rogliani, Head of Clinical Respiratory Unit, Policlinico Tor Vergata, Rome, Italy. “A novel bidimensional, pooled analysis enabled us to directly compare six LAMA/LABA fixed-dose combinations and demonstrate that tiotropium/olodaterol improved patient outcomes more than the other treatments in the class. Varying efficacy and safety of combinations in the same class should be considered for a patient-centred approach in COPD.”

Data presented at ERS reinforces the benefits of tiotropium/olodaterol LAMA/LABA* therapy in improving patient outcomes, specifically:1,4

– A pooled analysis exploring the effect of step-up COPD treatment from tiotropium at baseline to tiotropium/olodaterol,4 showed that optimising bronchodilation with tiotropium/olodaterol led to clinically relevant improvements in lung function, health status and breathlessness.4

– A bidimensional comparative analysis looked at the efficacy and safety profile of six LAMA/LABA fixed-dose combinations and found tiotropium/olodaterol surpassed all others in-class in terms of efficacy, while also having fewer cardiovascular serious adverse events.1

Further data presented reinforce satisfaction, inhaleability and ease of use associated with the tiotropium/olodaterol inhaler:2,3

– An open-label, observational study evaluating patients’ general condition as well as treatment and device satisfaction in COPD patients treated with tiotropium/olodaterol, found improved general condition as well as high satisfaction with handling and inhaling from the tiotropium/olodaterol device as reported by patients.2

– To guide the development of an enhanced tiotropium/olodaterol inhaler, two formative studies evaluating COPD patients’ general handling of the tiotropium/olodaterol and the tiotropium/olodaterol re-usable inhalers confirmed that a patient-centric design led to an enhanced tiotropium/olodaterol re-usable inhaler with improved usability and easier-to-read dose indicator.3

These findings are significant because in addition to the importance of individualising treatment, the internationally-recognised GOLD‡ guidance document emphasises considering patient preferences and ability to use their inhaler when prescribing a specific COPD therapy.5 Studies suggest that up to 52% of COPD patients struggle to inhale from their device (including those with mild disease),6,7 and the ability to properly inhale medication plays a key role in COPD management.8,9

“As a company, we have been developing therapies and inhaler devices for people with respiratory conditions for almost a century,” said Dr Alberto de la Hoz, Global Head of Medical Affairs, Respiratory Franchise at Boehringer Ingelheim. “The data presented at ERS underscore the efficacy of tiotropium/olodaterol as a treatment for COPD patients with different clinical characteristics and needs, and how the Respimat® re-usable was enhanced based on HCP and patient feedback, addressing their evolving needs and preferences.”

Boehringer Ingelheim will present data from 11 abstracts relating to the COPD portfolio, host two scientific symposia and post daily podcasts featuring leading respiratory experts throughout the ERS Congress. To find out more, visit the Boehringer Ingelheim ERS webpage: https://congresscoverage.com/BI/congress/ers2019

*Long-acting muscarinic antagonists/long-acting beta2 agonists

‡Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) Strategy for the Diagnosis, Management, and Prevention of COPD

