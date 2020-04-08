New Executive Report on How Leaders Succeed at Strategic Transformation in Transformative Times

by businesswireindia.com

Brightline™ Initiative explores the correlation between successful strategy implementation and transformation to aid business leaders transform the way they transform.

The failure rate in implementing organizational change initiatives is expensive and unsustainable for our society. The Project Management Institute (PMI) reveals that the cost of failed transformation efforts at approximately $2 trillion per year. To find out what organizations need to succeed, Brightline conducted an extensive study with more than 1,000 global C-level executives across various industries to understand what it takes for leaders to drive successful transformation programs.

The results of the study, “Strategic Transformation: Mastering Strategy Implementation in Transformative Times,” delivers key insights on how senior executives can learn from organizations that are adept at strategy implementation. It provides a roadmap of best practices that organizations can use to shift their own strategic transformation journey at full speed.

Strategy and transformation are intrinsically intertwined —you can’t have one without the other. The findings of the report show that besides cutting-edge technology and frameworks, developing internal talent to derive incremental benefits from adaptability is crucial in these transformative times.

“We all know change is hard, but what if it is for the better? Leaders need to embrace change and create cultures where change is not a one-time thing but is instead embedded in the daily agenda of the organization,” advises Sunil Prashara, President and CEO of Project Management Institute.

How can leaders use this report to drive successful transformation? Ricardo Viana Vargas, Executive Director of Brightline says that “this research report will help senior executives create the right conditions to master their organization’s strategic transformation and drive a greater conversation on how to transform better.”

This report will be especially helpful for

C-suite executives involved in monitoring and delivering a transformation initiative

– Strategy executive or team member planning a transformation initiative

– A Leader looking for resources to learn about the key success factors of a transformation

Download the copy of the report here: https://www.brightline.org/resources/strategic-transformation-research

About Brightline Initiative

Brightline™ is a Project Management Institute (PMI) initiative together with leading global organizations dedicated to helping executives bridge the expensive and unproductive gap between strategy design and delivery. Brightline delivers insights and solutions that empower leaders to successfully transform their organization’s vision into reality through strategic initiative management.

PMI is the premier professional association for project management, delivering value for more than 3 million professionals working in nearly every country in the world through global advocacy, collaboration, education and research.

Learn more at www.brightline.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200407005302/en/

Source: Businesswire