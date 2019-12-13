New Referral Program Launched at Rummy Passion

by businesswireindia.com

A fair deal indeed! The players word of mouth, or in this case word spread through email and social media is what will bring friends to the tables. The website generously rewards both the referrer and the referee.

What’s Special About This Program?

What is even better is that the player isn’t restricted to invite just one or two of their friends. For each friend who is introduced to the site, the referrer earns a corresponding referral bonus, provided they deposit and play cash games at RummyPassion.com. It’s a great way for Rummy Passion players to augment their winnings by referring more friends.

The Simple Two-Step Process

Step 1 – Players send an invitation to their friends to join and play cash games at Rummy Passion. This can be done easily by sharing the link via various channels such as Email, SMS, Link, or Social Media – Twitter, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

Step 2 – Once their friend registers at the site, makes a deposit and plays cash games, the referrer will get rewarded with Rs 2,500 (PER EACH FRIEND). The bonus will be credited to the players account in real-time.

Simplified Sharing Process – Stay away from any hustle and bustle. Players can invite their buddies to Rummy Passion with the direct method, i.e., by sending them an invitation via four ways, i.e., an Email, Link, SMS, or through Social Media profiles that are highly effective channels and their contacts may use these regularly.

Multiple Winnings – There's no third-party involvement. The moment the invited friend registers at the site and plays games for stakes, the referrers account will be credited with Rs 2,500.

The site offers bigger incentives in comparison to other competitive websites.

In addition to the reward of Rs 2,500, Rummy Passion gives an extra Rs 500* as a token of thanks to its players for inviting their friends.

Players can invite as many friends as they want to the site. Doing so, users will keep multiplying their winnings.

The site also allows its’ players to polish their skills by inviting your friends, learning new skills, and playing along them to become pros.