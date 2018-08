New Sportswear Brand D:FY Launches Across India With an Exciting Range of Technology-Led Footwear, Apparel and Accessories

by businesswireindia.com

Sportswear Brand and Amazon Fashion exclusive,launched with a grand event at Phoenix Market City, Kurla, in Mumbai. The event was attended by stalwarts from the retail and online industry, celebrities from the sports and Bollywood as well as influencers, socialites & fitness enthusiasts.The event commenced with an interesting and engaging panel discussion on, ‘Is Sports finally taking centre-stage in India?’, where panellists –provided fascinating insights into the emergence of sports and sportswear in India. The entire panel discussion was moderated by actress and Fitness Enthusiast,. Post the panel discussion, there was a unique fitness challenge, ‘Get.Set. D:FY’ was flagged off by Farhan Akhtar where celebrities like, had to participate in a series of fitness & sports related challenge not just to test themselves but also to test and taste the D:FY range of footwear, apparel and accessories.D:FY announced India’s defying cricket all-rounderalong with upcoming Bollywood actressas its brand ambassadors. D:FY is also privileged to have the support of India’s bowling legendsince inception as its mentor.D:FY also launched itsspanning over 4,000 sq. ft., which will house a complete range of D:FY shoes, apparel and accessories. Additionally, D:FYto ensure a pan India presence.D:FY’s key aims are to make greatIn the first season, the collection brings over four proprietary technologies like D:FY FLO, D:FY SNUG FOAM, D:FY FLEX R and D:FY WEAVE FIT etc. in shoes and over three such technologies like D:FY SWEAT, D:FY BOX MESH etc. in apparels.In a first in sports footwear in India, the D:FY footwear range has been designed in Portland, the sneaker capital of the world, which is made for India with best-in-class technology. D:FY worked on an Indian ‘last’ and invested significant capital in its own moulds to give the best material science and composition to Indian consumers.– walk , gym and multi-sport. D:FY questions, Why should sports gear be expensive? It is making great sports footwear with great technology available from prices of Rs. 2200 onwards. Similarly, its proprietary D:FY SWEAT technology range of apparel with great moisture wicking capabilities starts from Rs. 799.D:FY is planning an aggressive physical presence and begins with 22 stores across nine cities of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Surat, Vadodara, Mohali, Bareily and Hubli.Commenting at the launch event,said, “D:FY will always be a product first company. We strongly feel the need to give greater value to the consumer without compromising on quality. Using top tier factories and best-in-class material, D:FY will give you enhanced performance at a fantastic price. Additionally, Amazon is customer centric and is known for its fast and efficient delivery. Our presence on Amazon Fashion will allow us a wider reach to customers throughout the country.”Also commenting at the launch event,said, “We see a huge opportunity for technology-led, accessible sports gear in India. As a society, we are getting serious about sports. Every sport journey begins with great sports gear and why should it be so expensive? D:FY will make great sports gear at honest prices. We begin with 22 stores and plan to take this to 100 by 2022.”, “We are excited to launch the youthful sportswear brand D:FY on Amazon FashionTheir exclusive presence online on Amazon reiterates their trust in usWe have worked hard to grow the Sportswear category from strength to strength offering a varied selection at affordable price points. We are sure that customers all over the country are excited to shop from this exciting new collection.”Announcing their recent investment in KAN D:FY Sports Pvt. Ltd.,said, “Both Farhan and I love sports and being fit is the best gift we can give ourselves. The sportswear industry in India is seeing a transformation. We liked the space that D:FY is attempting to create. We liked their approach to build a true Indian sports brand with focus on the product. We will work with team D:FY and help them build a powerful brand much like what we have done with our movies. We wish them the very best.”For more information: http://dfysport.com/ Source: Businesswire