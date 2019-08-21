New Zealand’s Status as Preferred Education Destination for Indian Students Reinforced Through Academic Conclave

by businesswireindia.com

Researchers, professors and experts from leading Indian and New Zealand universities met in Mumbai today, for a ground-breaking academic conclave to enhance the impact of universities in driving global innovation.The conclave builds on a 51% increase in the number of Indian students choosing to study in New Zealand universities through to June 2019, and New Zealand’s ranking as the best English-speaking education system in preparing students for the future by the Economist Intelligence Unit.said this conclave reiterates New Zealand’s commitment to institutional partnerships in the Indian market.“New Zealand has research strengths that complement India’s growth industries and global skills demands, including in areas such as robotics, design, filmmaking, gaming & animation, agri-business, health sciences, entrepreneurship, tourism and early childhood education.The academic conclave strengthens the education systems of India and New Zealand, by fostering academic connections and sharing how New Zealand universities have topped a series of global impact rankings. New Zealand is the only country in the world to have all its universities ranked in the top 3% of the world’s universities (as per QS Rankings 2018).”This academic conclave headlines a series of academic mobility initiatives across India including a ‘Guest Lecture Series’ from 14 to 26 August featuring 42 lectures by 14 New Zealand academics acrossThe conclave was inaugurated by New Zealand High Commissioner Joanna Kempkers, followed by a special address by the Chief Guest, Smt. Shweta Shalini, official BJP spokesperson and Executive Director, Village Social Transformation. The plenary session featured keynote session by Stuart Morris, Deputy Vice Chancellor at New Zealand’s Massey University, who tackled how universities drive innovation.A further four sessions brought together academic thought leaders from all eight New Zealand universities along with eight of their Indian counterparts. The conclave closed with an inspiring session Ignite Innovation by Ashish Hemrajani, CEO & Founder, BookMyShow.Source: Businesswire