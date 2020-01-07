Newmont Refreshes Brand as Company Looks to Next 100 Years of Superior Performance, Value Creation and Sustainability Leadership

by businesswireindia.com

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) today announced that the Company has refreshed its brand, name and logo to reflect its strong and stable foundation following two historic transactions in 2019. The Company’s refreshed brand is being unveiled as Newmont enters its centenary year in May of 2020 and will begin its next century of superior performance, value creation and sustainability leadership on May 2, 2021.

“We successfully completed two historic transactions in 2019, which have transformed Newmont into a truly international organization with an unmatched portfolio of assets and prospects in top-tier jurisdictions around the world,” said Tom Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As this company has done many times in the past, Newmont has demonstrated its ability to adapt to change, which is truly a hallmark of our success over the last 100 years. Updating our brand represents a natural step as we approach the next 100 years in Newmont’s long and proud legacy of operating discipline, profitable growth, environmental stewardship, and developing the industry’s best talent.”

Approaching 100 years as a global leader in mining, the “Newmont” name is well recognized and has been an iconic brand among the S&P 500 and various indexes. The updated Newmont logo leverages the gold triangle from the previous logo – which represents the apex of the industry and the pinnacle of leadership – to anchor the strength and stability conveyed by the new logo.

“While our proven strategy and core values remain key to our ongoing success, we’ve updated and adapted our brand to reflect our position as a transformed business and the world’s leading gold company,” Palmer added.

Newmont has the strongest and most sustainable portfolio of operations, projects and exploration prospects in the gold sector. These assets allow the Company to sequence profitable projects in its unmatched pipeline to sustain stable gold production over a decades-long time horizon in top-tier jurisdictions around the globe.

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

