NGD Studios Evolves into Nimble Giant Entertainment With Sights set on Global Stage

by businesswireindia.com

Today leading developer NGD Studios announced that it has rebranded to become Nimble Giant Entertainment. The move cements its status as an experienced work for hire studio in addition to a developer of its own IP and now officially as a video game publisher. The announcement comes after a period of growth and months of strategic planning. With the help of former Rockstar executive Jeronimo Barrera, who joins Nimble Giant as VP of Product Development, the senior leadership team is poised to steer the company into its 18th year of business.

“The company has been growing steadily over the last few years. We are simply not the indie dev studio we were – even 5 years ago. We’ve focused on adding experienced staff to our already strong teams and investing in our employees to ensure continuous learning, helping them to grow both personally and professionally. At the same time, we’ve crossed to the publishing side, both for our self-owned IP and externally developed games. We have evolved as a company and it makes sense to celebrate this transition with an updated look and corporate brand,” commented Martin Cao, CEO of Nimble Giant. “And of course, we are thrilled that Jeronimo has joined our team. His background and the valuable experience he brings with him as an executive in AAA game development will help us grow into a world-class video game entertainment company. With plans to expand our footprint both here and in the US, publish our own award-winning arena shooter, Quantum League, as well as Saibot Studio’s 90’s FPS throwback, Hellbound, 2020 is going to be an incredibly exciting year,” he added.

“After 20 productive years at Rockstar, it’s a dream come true to return to my roots and create new and exciting games alongside my fellow Argentine developers,” said Jerónimo Barrera, Nimble Giant’s new VP of Product Development. “Nimble Giant have a great team of truly unique and creative minds, and I’m excited for what the future holds.”

More information about Nimble Giant Entertainment can be found on their new brand website: https://www.nimblegiant.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005723/en/

Source: Businesswire