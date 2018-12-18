Nicole Kidman Wears Platinum Jewelry from Harry Winston to the Los Angeles Premiere of “Aquaman”

Nicole Kidman wore Platinum jewelry from Harry Winston to the Los Angeles premiere of “Aquaman” on December 12th.

Secret Cluster diamond earrings, set in platinum (9.8 carats)

Carpet diamond ring, set in platinum (8.1 carats)

Closed Loop diamond ring, set in platinum (1.1 carats)

Nicole Kidman wearing Platinum Jewelry from Harry Winston

Trend Alert: Dangling earrings set in platinum are popular with celebrities, as also seen on Lupita Nyong’o at 'The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment' event, and Mandy Moore and Constance Wu at the 'Primetime Emmy Awards'.

Rare and precious, platinum jewelry is truly a perennial red-carpet favorite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create master pieces because of its versatility, and for it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments.

For more information, please visit Platinum Guild International India’s sites:

@Trueplatinum950

www.preciousplatinumindia.mobi