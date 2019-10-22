Nicole Kidman Wears Platinum Jewelry to the ‘Gala for the Global Ocean’

Nicole Kidman wore Platinum jewelry from Harry Winston to the Gala for the Global Ocean in Monte-Carlo on September 26th.

Cluster chandelier earrings with diamonds (23.52 carats), set in platinum

Sparkling cluster ring with diamonds (2.33 carats), set in platinum

Trend Alert: Long statement earrings set in platinum are popular on the red carpet as also recently seen on Jennifer Lopez at the CFDA Fashion Awards, and Gigi Hadid at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art Gala.

Rare and precious, platinum jewellery is truly a perennial red-carpet favourite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create master pieces because of its versatility, and because it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone. Platinum is one of the rarest metals & always stand out making a distinctive style statement. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments.

