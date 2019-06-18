  • Download mobile app
19 Jun 2019
Nightingales Home Health Services Appoints Piyush Bhargav as Their Chief Operating Officer

by businesswireindia.com

June 18, 2019

Business Wire India

Nightingales Home Health Services, an enterprise of Medwell Ventures and a pioneer in specialty home healthcare in India, named Piyush Bhargav as their Chief Operating Officer today. He will be assisting in bringing in new technologies which, in turn will help the company provide better services to consumers and enter into newer geographies.
 
Announcing the appointment, Ferzaan Engineer, Co-Founder & Jt Chairman said, “We are excited to see what Piyush has in store for us with his new role. He will have a significant role to play in achieving our goal of evolving into a digitally perceptive and agile home health service provider. We wish him the best for his new role.”

With over two decades of experience in Marketing and Product Management, Piyush is an ecommerce veteran. He joined eBay’s core team back in 2003, where his primary focuses involved Brand Management, Internet Marketing, Ad sales and Cross Border Trade among others. He was the first Indian employee in eBay to get awarded a diploma from Global Marketing College in San Jose, US and also was the employee of the year. Prior to his current stint, he was the Vice President at Reliance Retail where he was responsible for the newly launched Reliance B2B fashion business and also handled the role of Vice President – Digital at Ajio.com, which is one of the largest Indian fashion e-tailers. His earlier stints also include founding homeshop18.com and handling the Marketing and Product Management portfolio at Quikr.com. Source: Businesswire

