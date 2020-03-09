Niine Applauds MoEFCC and Union Minister Javadekar for Enforcing Disposal Bags With Sanitary Napkins

by businesswireindia.com

Unsafe disposal of sanitary napkins can lead to spread of bacterial infections, other than leading to other challenges liked to poor management of human biological waste. Niine Sanitary Napkins has been the only brand compliant from day of launch in May 2018 and offers biodegradable sealable disposal bags with each sanitary napkin, on all its products, priced very economically at Rs 28 and 35 for a pack of 6, despite a very premium quality. The brand has been used by more than 70 lakh women, with a growing loyalty basis given its unique offering of safe disposal and superior quality pads at an affordable price.

Amar Tulsiyan, Founder of Shudh Plus Hygiene Products- manufacturer of Niine Sanitary Napkins said safe disposal is as integral as managing menstrual hygiene to ensure the overall well being of women and their families, and hence was always a part of their product offering. He also said how please he and the Niine family was to see this welcome move from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate change enforcing all manufacturers to include this in their offering and help India move towards a Swachh Bharat and further help in fulfilment of UN's SDGs. It’s a much needed and very progressive move by Sri Prakash Javadekar.

Niine Sanitary Napkins has also been partnering with schools and institutions to install incinerators, to ensure minimal menstrual waste and an extremely safe and hygienic disposal mechanism, which can be made much more affordable and scalable by help from the government.

All planned launches by Niine Sanitary Napkins are with biodegradable disposal bags, which have been included in the packs without charging incremental price to the consumer. Niine also believes very strongly in serving and meeting social needs, as it provides much needed affordable menstrual hygiene to women. While breaking taboos and shame which also lead women to unsafe practices and unsafe disposal, the brand has proactively offered a solution to women that helps them ensure good menstrual health for themselves and keep their surroundings clean and safe too

Source: Businesswire