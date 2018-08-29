NIIT Earns 19 Brandon Hall Awards Jointly With Customers

Business Wire India
NIIT Limited, a global skills and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services, announced today that it has earned 19 coveted Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence awards jointly with customers. The Brandon Hall Group Excellence awards are awarded for excellence in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Workforce Management and HR and Sales Performance Awards.
NIIT earned 19 awards in various categories jointly with customers:
- 2018 Brandon Hall Gold in the Best Advance in Creating a Learning Strategy category jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy
- 2018 Brandon Hall Gold in the Best Unique or Innovative L&D Program category jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy
- 2018 Brandon Hall Gold in the Best Use of Blended Learning category jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy
- 2018 Brandon Hall Gold in the Best Use of Games and Simulations for Learning category jointly with GE for GE Generator 2nd-Person Simulation for iPad
- 2018 Brandon Hall Gold in the Best Use of Leadership and Competency Development category jointly with IQVIA for IQVIA New Manager Onboarding Program
- 2018 Brandon Hall Gold in the Best Sales Program for Sales Training and Performance category jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy
- 2018 Brandon Hall Gold in the Best Sales Training Program for the Extended Enterprise category jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy
- 2018 Brandon Hall Gold in the Unique or Innovative Sales Training Program category jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy
- 2018 Brandon Hall Silver in the Best Advance in Custom Content category jointly with IQVIA for IQVIA – Project Leader Curriculum
- 2018 Brandon Hall Silver in the Best Advance in Custom Content category jointly with Liberty Mutual Insurance for Liberty Mutual – Digital Security
- 2018 Brandon Hall Silver in the Best Advance in Learning Measurement category jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy
- 2018 Brandon Hall Silver in the Best Use of Video for Learning category jointly with Royal Dutch Shell for Shell Orthodoxies
- 2018 Brandon Hall Silver in the Best Sales Onboarding category jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy
- 2018 Brandon Hall Bronze in the Best Advance in Custom Content category jointly with Royal Dutch Shell for Shell Front Line Barrier Management Assessor Training
- 2018 Brandon Hall Bronze in the Best Advance in Custom Content category jointly with Royal Dutch Shell for Shell Terminal Self Assurance
- 2018 Brandon Hall Bronze in the Best Advance in Custom Content category jointly with Royal Dutch Shell for Shell SAP Blueprint Refresher
- 2018 Brandon Hall Bronze in the Best Use of Blended Learning category jointly with Westfield for Westfield CCCP
- 2018 Brandon Hall Bronze in the Best Use of Games and Simulations for Learning category jointly with Royal Dutch Shell for Shell SLR/IDF Game
- 2018 Brandon Hall Bronze in the Best Use of Video for Learning category jointly with Equinor for Equinor Learning Methods
The winners are listed at http://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.php
“Excellence Award winners personify innovation that drives business results. Our winners embrace the future and embrace change and the challenges that go with it,” said Rachel Cooke
, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program. “It is amazing in reviewing these entries how organizations – both large and small – work across functions to make human capital management a valuable asset that enables business success.”
The award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.
Excellence Awards winners will be honored at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference,
January 23-25, 2019, at the Hilton West Palm Beach in Florida.
“We are extremely proud that we have earned 19 Brandon Hall Excellence awards jointly with our customers. These highly coveted awards are a recognition of the finest in learning and talent development. We are honored to partner with our customers in their L&D transformation journeys through innovative approaches and transformative business results,” said DJ Chadha
, EVP & Global Head, LDO, Content Design & Development at NIIT’s Corporate Learning Group.
