NIIT Empowers Youth by Making Them Experience Their Dream Career Courses

by businesswireindia.com

For more information contact

, has introduced micro programmes for graduates and undergraduates to help them make right career choice. The micro programmes provide an overview of the domain to which the particular Programme caters. On offer are Micro Programmes in Banking & Finance, Digital Marketing, Data Analytics, Accounting & Business Analytics and Information Technology designed to help students choose the best new-age programme suited to their aptitude to kick-start an aspirational career in the digital economy.The Micro Programmes are a healthy mix of theory and activities and provide a sample of the actual new-age career programmes from NIIT. These Programmes have been built as a capsule of 4 hours, spread across 2 days. The classes will be conducted in a workshop mode either in Instructor-led training (ILT) or in Synchronous Learning technology platform depending upon the particular Micro Programme. Students will be awarded a participation certificate after successful completion of the Micro Programme.While the options are plenty, information about the future-ready careers and the roles & path they entail are often not available to students. Hence, the youth seem to be ‘not knowing what stream to choose and strongly feel the need for guidance and direction. Towards this, NIIT has launched micro programmes to provide students with an opportunity to choose the best career path for their future. Students can apply for these programmes by visiting the nearest NIIT centre.said,The Micro Programmes offer students an opportunity to experience NIIT’s unique learning methodology first-hand and take back home some key learnings about the domain to which the particular Micro Programme caters. NIIT also offers micro programmes on Soft Skills like Interview preparation, Resume Writing and Grooming etc.Source: Businesswire