NIIT Launches Pioneering Career Programs to Match the Changing Talent Requirements of Global Organizations

To train 60,000 graduates & undergraduates over the next 2 years in aspirational industry guided programs

Introduces Advanced Program in Digital Marketing and Branding, Advanced Program in Data Analytics and Predictive Modelling, Advanced Program in Full Stack Software Engineering, Advanced Program in Banking and Finance and Advanced Program in Accounting & Business Analytics

Unveils “Career Navigator tool” to mentor & counsel students on lifelong career path & that is right for them

, today unveiled a series of aspirational Career Programs guided by the choices of the industry to address the changing workforce needs that digital transformation has brought forth. On offer are aspirational programs in the fast-evolving digital marketing, data analytics, financial services & futuristic IT streams. These programs have been designed to help undergraduates and graduates build a challenging career in the digital economy. NIIT plans to train 60,000 youth over the next 2 years in these new-age career programs.A recent study conducted by NIIT in association with IPSOS (a global market research and a consulting firm) highlights that youth today aspire for a lavish lifestyle and want to be seen as global citizens. Youth, particularly in the Commerce and Arts segments are excited about prospects in Digital Marketing and Banking & Financial Services. The Science and IT students, however, continue to aspire for the IT industry and new age Data Analytics roles. With the digital economy set to create 600 million new jobs globally by 2030 (according to World Bank) there are substantial opportunities across sectors.To this end, NIIT has designed aspirational career programs matching the future-ready talent requirements of the industry with ambitions of the generation next. These programs include, Advanced Program in Digital Marketing and Branding, Advanced Program in Data Analytics and Predictive Modelling, Advanced Program in Full Stack Software Engineering, Advanced Program in Banking and Finance and Advanced Program in Accounting & Business Analytics. Each of these programs is backed by placement assistance.While the options are plenty, information about these future-ready careers and the roles and path they entail are often not available. Hence, the youth seem to be ‘not knowing what stream to choose and strongly feel the need for guidance and direction. Understanding this need NIIT, is focused towards beingto these students. Further, a uniquehas been designed that will explore an individual’s career aspirations and advise them on the best career path for their future. Any student aspiring to opt for aspirational career programs at NIIT will have to undergo the Career Navigator process.Recognising the need for specialised modules that are globally recognized, these programs come equipped with certifications from leading institutions like(delivered through NIIT’s alliance with edX), amongst others. The programs are offered through an instructor-led methodology at NIIT centres across the country. Designed to provide a strong foundation and an intensive learning experience, students will benefit from the perfect combination of training hours, expert faculty and comprehensive learning material. NIIT also offers Guided Practice providing every learner an opportunity to polish his learning at a pace that is comfortable for him. These programs include frequent lectures by industry experts and practitioners providing both context and real-world examples to further advance learning. These programs are flexible allowing learners to choose a program schedule that works for them.said,Organizations today seek candidates with complex problem-solving abilities and logical aptitude who can work on multiple technology platforms. The ideal candidate today is a lifelong learner who can adapt to the change and value-add from day one. The new-age career prepare the candidate for a lifelong Career and not just a job-role.Source: Businesswire