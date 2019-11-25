NIIT University (NU) Deliberates on “Science & Religion: Is There a Conflict?” at the 11th Annual Lecture

Business Wire India
- Dr Karan Singh conferred with Honorary Doctorate during the occasion
- Dr K Kasturirangan, former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to take over as the next Chairperson of NU
Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the not-for-profit NIIT University (NU) hosted the 11th
Annual Lecture by Dr Karan Singh, Chairperson NIIT University and Former Member of Parliament
. Dr Singh spoke on ‘Science & Religion: Is There a Conflict?’
at the annual event held at NU campus, Neemrana
on 23rd
November 2019.
Dr Karan Singh
congratulated the founders and the team on the successful completion of 10 years of excellence in education. He talked about leveraging the interdependence of science and religion to help individuals realise their full potential.
During the occasion, Padma Vibhushan recipient Dr Karan Singh was conferred the title of ‘Doctor Honoris Causa’. The honour was bestowed by the incoming Chairperson of NU, Dr K Kasturirangan
, Padma Vibhushan recipient, who had steered the Indian Space programme gloriously as Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He Chaired the MHRD Committee to draft the National Education Policy, and submitted it to the Union HRD Minister in May 2019.
Rajendra S Pawar, Founder, NIIT University and Chairman, NIIT Limited
said, “We are grateful to Dr Karan Singh for guiding NU in its formative years as the founding Chairperson. His view that NU gives a glimpse of what future educational institutions can be, has inspired us over these last 10 years.
We are delighted to welcome prominent scientist Dr K Kasturirangan as the next Chairperson of NU. His exemplary background and diverse experience will enable us to inject a fresh perspective and further strengthen the core values of NU.”
Commenting on NIIT University’s successful track record of finding superior placement for every student, Dr K Kasturirangan
said, “NU is a role model for vibrant Industry- Academia interaction.”
Conceptualized as an institution of excellence, NU provides exceptional education based on the Four Core Principles that make learning Industry-linked, Technology-based, Research-driven
and Seamless.
NU is well poised for meeting the emerging needs of the knowledge economy through its focus on building strong industry linkages and a research-oriented approach.
Prof VS Rao President NU said, “We have been focused towards the holistic development of students, enabling them to succeed in the new age roles. Over the years NU has established a new model of higher education that fosters critical thinking, innovation and a research mindset.”
With 598 industry partners, NU is dedicated towards forging strong industry linkages as one of its Core Principles. This ensures that the University is connected with the best organizations and institutions. The Centre for Industry Collaboration (CIC) assists students in their endeavors to enrich their education, careers and lives and make lifelong contributions to society.
Recently the 9th
Convocation of NIIT University was hosted at the Neemrana campus. Prof K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor, Govt of India
, was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Over 380 NU students were awarded degrees in various disciplines.
