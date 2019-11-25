NIIT University (NU) Deliberates on “Science & Religion: Is There a Conflict?” at the 11th Annual Lecture

by businesswireindia.com

Dr Karan Singh conferred with Honorary Doctorate during the occasion

Dr K Kasturirangan, former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to take over as the next Chairperson of NU

​Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the not-for-profit NIIT University (NU) hosted the 11Annual Lecture by. Dr Singh spoke onat the annual event held aton 23November 2019congratulated the founders and the team on the successful completion of 10 years of excellence in education. He talked about leveraging the interdependence of science and religion to help individuals realise their full potential.During the occasion, Padma Vibhushan recipient Dr Karan Singh was conferred the title of 'Doctor Honoris Causa'. The honour was bestowed by the incoming Chairperson of NU,, Padma Vibhushan recipient, who had steered the Indian Space programme gloriously as Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He Chaired the MHRD Committee to draft the National Education Policy, and submitted it to the Union HRD Minister in May 2019.said,Commenting on NIIT University's successful track record of finding superior placement for every student,saidConceptualized as an institution of excellence, NU provides exceptional education based on the Four Core Principles that make learningandNU is well poised for meeting the emerging needs of the knowledge economy through its focus on building strong industry linkages and a research-oriented approach.With 598 industry partners, NU is dedicated towards forging strong industry linkages as one of its Core Principles. This ensures that the University is connected with the best organizations and institutions. The Centre for Industry Collaboration (CIC) assists students in their endeavors to enrich their education, careers and lives and make lifelong contributions to society.Recently the 9Convocation of NIIT University was hosted at the Neemrana campus., was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Over 380 NU students were awarded degrees in various disciplines.