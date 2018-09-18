Nippon Computer Dynamics: MC MIRI and Reo Fujii to Appear on "COW"

by businesswireindia.com

Nippon Computer Dynamics Co.,Ltd (Location: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, President: Mr. Osamu Shimojo) will be releasing the promotional video of “COW”, a music co-production platform, ahead of launch of service.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005868/en/



photo (promotional video of "COW") (Photo: Business Wire)

MC MIRI of popular idol rap group RHYMEBERRY and Reo Fujii of Omoinotake, so called 3-piece band will be appearing on the promotional video.

“COW” comes from a word “Co-Write” which means to write music in collaboration with someone else. This promotional video shows how splendid works can be produced by creators pulling together.

Released on September 12, 2018

Promotional video of “COW”: https://youtu.be/F1XWTiQuICo

About “COW”

“COW” features creating and producing music and is divided into 4 sections: Track, Melody, Lyrics and Vocal. This music collaboration & songwriting platform that has not ever seen before enables multiple creators to co-write and produce music together. Multiple creators will, by bringing the respective fields of specialty which they have acquired so far, create higher quality music.

Company Profile

Company Name : Nippon Computer Dynamics Co.,Ltd

Establishment : March 1967

Business : IT Business, Parking business for bicycle

President : Mr. Osamu Shimojo

Head Office : 4-32-1, Nishigotanda, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Webpage : http://www.ncd.co.jp/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005868/en/

MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005868/en/Source: Businesswire