Nippon Paint continues to step up its efforts to support the painter community amidst Covid-19

continues its successful relief measures to help its painter partners whose daily income is affected due to the impact of Covid-19. Close to 2000 painters and their families will be benefited from Nippon Paint’s measures to provide the means to essential commodities.Nippon Paint is leading with a string of significant efforts that encompasses all of India with focus in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Under the initiative, Nippon Paint reached out to the painter partners depending on their location. The painters in the cities were provided with e-vouchers, thereby enabling them and their families to purchase essential commodities of their choice from their neighbourhood supermarkets and grocery stores. However, direct distribution of essential groceries took place for the painters in smaller towns through tie-ups with local grocery/kirana stores. For the painters who already possessed Nippon Paint’s Amudha Surabhi (digital currency card), their cards were simply topped up thereby enabling them to purchase essential commodities. The beneficiaries also include the nshakti women painters who were provided skill-training and employment opportunity by Nippon Paint.Talking about the company’s continued efforts,, “As the entire nation continues to fight the impact of Covid-19, Nippon Paint continues to stand by its painters and collectively fight this battle with them. We will continue to support our painters, and provide them with the basic resources to help their families during this time of need. As a company, we will do whatever it takes to help reduce the economic crunch faced by our painters. We hope that our contribution helps them during this challenging time.”Source: Businesswire